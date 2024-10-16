Ten31 Texas Unveils Guide to 1031 Exchange Types and Key Rules

1031 Exchange specialist releases a new article aimed at informing real estate investors about exchange rules and timelines to pay attention to.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten31 Texas, a full-service Qualified Intermediary and 1031 exchange specialist, shares a new article which highlights the 1031 exchange types and rules to follow. In this article, Ten31 Texas outlines the rules and timelines for the 1031 exchange process, detailing the different exchange types available and key timeline points to consider, including:• Delayed Exchange (or Forward Exchange): Understand the significance of the 180-day exchange period and 45-day identification period• Reverse Exchange: Learn about timeline rules for this exchange type and the importance of purchase funds• Improvement Exchange: Discover the timeline expectations and how to apply excess funds“The great thing about 1031 exchanges is that there are multiple exchange types available, each potentially applicable to your unique real estate and investment situation,” says Jason Gorman, President and Co-founder of Ten31 Texas. “While our article outlines the key rules and timelines for each type, a 1031 exchange specialist and Qualified Intermediary like Ten31 Texas is here to help you determine the correct exchange type and ensure all rules and deadlines are met for a successful transaction.”To learn more about the 1031 exchange types, read the article. About Ten31 TexasFounded by real estate attorneys, Ten31 Texas is a Qualified Intermediary (QI) for 1031 Exchanges with unmatched expertise. Spanning ranches, residential and commercial property exchanges, Ten31 Texas is the go-to QI for investors wanting personal service and a seasoned team. Connect with us to build a tax-deferred 1031 Exchange strategy that aligns with your unique investment goals and desired outcomes. (512) 270-4757 / www.1031Texas.com

