Austin Marketing Agency Unveils Client Successes from Content Marketing Services
Launch Marketing’s content marketing services help B2B technology companies connect with audiences and achieve business goals.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused companies, shares client results driven by their content marketing services.
With a mission to enable clients to reach their target audiences and generate leads, Launch Marketing offers content marketing services focused on creating customized campaigns and content. By partnering with Launch Marketing to deliver content marketing services, B2B clients have experienced successes including:
• Elevated Market Presence in the US: Looking to expand their US presence, Launch stepped in to support this global technology leader's content strategy and development efforts for customer campaigns. To do this, Launch created a range of assets with targeted messaging including blog posts, infographics, eBooks and more, and refreshed old content pieces to utilize across the campaigns.
• Boosted Thought Leadership Status and Supported Organic Traffic Growth: Focused on building a content marketing process to promote their thought leadership, Launch worked with this professional services firm to establish a content development and creation process that showcases their industry messaging. To date, Launch has supported the production of over 100 blog posts and content assets that have improved their thought leadership standing and supported growth in organic website traffic and audience engagement.
"Our approach to campaign and content development is like no other,” said Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing. “We understand that strategically curated campaigns and content are key to the lead generation successes of our clients. It is because of that, we carefully craft every asset to ensure that we captivate audiences, engage prospects and move leads through the funnel.”
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is a B2B Austin marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
