Rogue United Establishes National Creating Good Day, Uniting Communities for Positive Social Change

The Creating Good Badge is a statement of hope, a call to action, and a reminder that everyone has the power to create good in their own way. Entrepreneur Matt Barnes is the founder of Creating Good.

Orange County Entrepreneur Matt Barnes Launches “Creating Good” Movement, Kicking Off with National Creating Good Day on Oct. 16

We’re excited to bring together people from all walks of life—whether they’re individuals, businesses, or local governments—and invite them to commit to making a difference.” — Matt Barnes

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogue United, led by entrepreneur Matt Barnes (@mattfromrogue), has officially announced the launch of Creating Good, a national movement aimed at inspiring individuals, brands, organizations, and governments to use creativity and collaboration to solve social challenges.

The initiative will kick off with the inaugural National Creating Good Day on Oct. 16, 2024, celebrated at Rogue Collective headquarters in Newport Beach, California.

The Creating Good Pledge, the movement's cornerstone, invites people across the nation to commit to leading with creativity, fostering collaboration, and amplifying acts of good in their communities.

"Creating Good is about harnessing the power of creativity and community to create real change," said Matt Barnes, founder of Rogue United. "We’re excited to bring together people from all walks of life—whether they’re individuals, businesses, or local governments—and invite them to make a commitment to making a difference."

“Matt Barnes of Rogue United is a driven leader who excels at creating impactful solutions for businesses and nonprofits. With a strong focus on combining growth with social good, Matt consistently delivers innovative strategies that help organizations thrive while making a positive difference. His commitment to meaningful, purpose-driven work makes him a valuable partner for any mission-focused endeavor,” said Stephanie Jukic, director of development, The Eli Home.

About Creating Good: The Creating Good Pledge is open to individuals, organizations, and cities nationwide. Those who sign the pledge will receive a digital badge to showcase their commitment, access to exclusive Creating Good Meetups, and a monthly Creating Good Newsletter filled with inspiring stories and creative solutions to social issues.

Participants will also have the chance to order Creating Good merchandise, such as branded t-shirts and tote bags, to showcase their support for the movement. The goal is to reach 5,000 signatories by National Creating Good Day 2025.

Rogue United’s Vision: As the creative force behind Rogue United, Barnes has long been dedicated to combining entrepreneurship with positive social impact. His ventures, including Rogue Creatives, Rogue Aviation, and Rogue Collective, are all driven by a mission to “do good” through innovation and collaboration.

“I’ve known Matt for decades, and his commitment to making the world a better place is unmatched. He’s the kind of person you’re grateful to have on your side,” said Ryan Sawtelle, founder and executive director, White Heart Foundation.

“Creating Good is a natural extension of what we do at Rogue United,” Barnes said. “We believe in the power of community-driven solutions, and this movement gives people the platform to act on that belief.”

"OCEAN is proud to partner with Creating Good because we believe in harnessing the power of networking to create positive change in our community,” said Todd Herschberg, founder of OCEAN. “Together, we can amplify our impact, inspire collaboration, and support initiatives that empower individuals and organizations to make a difference."

“Matt Barnes is on a mission in helping to build community within the nonprofit sector. I’ve worked with Matt for nearly a decade and have seen firsthand how he wants to use his resources to help others,” said Matthew Wadlinger, director of strategy, CASA of Orange County.

Celebrate National Creating Good Day: The Creating Good launch celebration will take place on Oct. 16 at Rogue Collective in Newport Beach. Guests will enjoy collaborative networking with business and community leaders, a demonstration of Creating Good’s unique methodology for rapid problem-solving, and a catered dinner and hosted bar. The event marks the beginning of what promises to be a nationwide movement for positive change.

To sign the Creating Good Pledge or learn more about the movement, visit CreatingGood.co.

ABOUT ROGUE UNITED:

Rogue United, founded by Matt Barnes, is a collective of innovative ventures, including Rogue Creative (a full-service creative storytelling agency), Rogue Aviation (a helicopter training company), and Rogue Collective (a collaborative co-working space). Rooted in the mission of "doing good," Rogue United brings together creativity, business, and social responsibility to drive positive change in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.