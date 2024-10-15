Public hearing on Vanceboro Quarry discharge permit to be held Nov. 19

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on Nov. 19, 2024, at Beaufort County Community College to hear public comment on a proposed renewal of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for Vanceboro Quarry (NC0089168), owned by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

The facility, located off of Wellborn Road in Vanceboro, discharges mine dewatering and comingled stormwater to Blounts Creek, a Class C, Swamp, Nutrient Sensitive Water waterbody in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin. Some of the parameters in the permit are water-quality limited.

Public Hearing Details

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Where: Beaufort County Community College – Main Campus

Conference Center & Early College – Building 10

Boyette Conference Center

5337 US HWY 264 East, Washington, NC 27889

Register: Speaker registration opens at 5 p.m., onsite via sign-up sheet.

Permit details and a technical fact sheet can be found online.

In addition to accepting comments at the public hearing, written comments will also be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. Public comment on the draft permit may be mailed to: Derek Denard, NPDES Wastewater Permitting, Attn: MMM Vanceboro Quarry Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617 and post-marked by Nov. 20, 2024.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to: publiccommentsDWR@deq.nc.gov. Please include “MMM Vanceboro Quarry Permit” in the email subject line.