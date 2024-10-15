FEMA Specialists in Florida Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews will be working in Florida neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

DSA specialists carry federal photo identification. They go door to door in affected neighborhoods to help people apply for federal assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA crews never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App . You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. FEMA is increasing staff at call centers but wait times may be longer due to increased call volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricanes Helene or Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for Milton and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.