NOVUSON WELCOMES NEW MEDICAL ADVISOR IN DIGITAL SURGERY

Steven Wolinsky, DO, MBA, FACC

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novuson is proud to announce and welcome Steven Wolinsky, DO, MBA, FACC to the company's Medical Advisory Board in Novuson's Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound Surgery. Dr. Wolinsky will be involved with clinical outreach, reviewing our technology value proposition, and providing feedback on technical usability in general surgery.

Dr. Wolinsky is currently a healthcare executive and Chief Medical Officer at Banner Health, Phoenix, AZ. He is a clinician with over two decades of progressive leadership experience and proven ability to engage physicians, build teams and create a culture of safety. He practiced interventional cardiologist for 18 years and served as a medical director of cardiovascular services.

"I look forward to helping Novuson advance care for surgical patients by enabling providers to provide the best treatments possible. Furthermore, Novuson's proprietary technology creates an additional dimension of surgical safety" says Dr. Wolinsky as he aims to improve healthcare by bringing Novuson's revolutionary new technology to patients and their physicians.

Novuson's unique approach to surgical hemostasis and tissue division is unparalleled in its safety, precision, and broad applicability. Unlike traditional energy surgical devices, our products allow for precise surgical margins and minimal lateral thermal spread. Our solutions address real challenges that surgeons experience including those created by tissue charring and smoking. While this technology is perfect for laparoscopic and open cases, through the utilization of ultrasound instead of electrocautery or mechanical vibration, our instruments will be compatible with surgical robotic platforms.

Stuart Mitchell, Novuson President and CEO, states "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Wolinsky to our Medical Advisory Board. Not only will he bring his knowledge and insight to our development team on the clinical needs and usability, he will be a key resource for feedback on the problems with today's current technology and he will validate the need for Novuson technology."

