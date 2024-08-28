John Fluke Joins Novuson Surgical as New Board Member

BOTHELL, WA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novuson Surgical, a leading innovator in surgical technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of John M. Fluke, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fluke brings decades of management and corporate governance experience in the electronics manufacturing and biotechnology sectors. His addition to Novuson Surgical’s board marks a pivotal step in the company’s commitment to advancing surgical solutions and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Fluke to our Board of Directors," said Stuart Mitchell, CEO of Novuson Surgical. "His deep understanding of the medical technology landscape, coupled with his proven track record of strategic leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio of innovative surgical solutions. John’s insights will help us navigate the complexities of the healthcare market and drive our mission to enhance the quality of surgical care."

Mr. Fluke is currently an independent director of Athira Pharma, Inc. (2014-present: NASDAQ symbol ATHA, late development-stage https://www.athira.com) and has served as an independent of PACCAR Inc (1984-2014: NASDAQ symbol PCAR Fluke Corporation, FLUKE Corporation (1966-1998: NYSE symbol FLK https://www.fluke.com/en/where-to-buy/seasonal-promotions/75th-anniversary-promotion-meat-en acquired by Danaher, Inc. in 1998).

Mr. Fluke also serves as an independent director and senior business advisor to Matchstick Technologies, Inc. (2015-present: closely-held, operating-stage https://matchsticktechnologies.com) and Pluristyx, Inc. (2018-present: closely-held, operating-stage https://pluristyx.com) and has served an independent director of Precision Genome Engineering, Inc. (closely-held development stage, M&A exit 2014 https://investor.bluebirdbio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/bluebird-bio-acquires-precision-genome-engineering-privately).

Mr. Fluke also served on the national boards and executive committees of The American Electronics Association (member 1984-1996) and National Association of Manufacturers (1986-1992), the University of Washington’s Washington Technology Center (chairman 1983-1986), Stanford University Engineering Advisory Board (member 1986-1990), Washington State China Relations Council (chairman1984-1987), University of Puget Sound (trustee 1987-2004).

"I am honored to join the Board of Novuson Surgical" said John Fluke. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Novuson as they bring these urgently needed surgical tools to market."

Novuson Surgical has been a pioneer in the development of advanced surgical technologies through ultrasound, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of surgical procedures. The addition of John Fluke to the board underscores the company’s dedication to attracting top-tier talent and expertise to guide its strategic direction.

**About Novuson Surgical**

Novuson Surgical is a leading provider of advanced surgical technology solutions, committed to enhancing the quality and efficiency of surgical procedures through ultrasound technology. With a focus on innovation, the company develops state-of-the-art products that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals in delivering exceptional care. Novuson Surgical's portfolio includes 5 new prototypes of surgical tools, and the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of surgical technology.

