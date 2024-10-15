Tennessee Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in a commitment to raising awareness and supporting survivors of domestic violence. According to the TBI 2023 Crime Report, there were 60,184 reported domestic violence incidents in Tennessee last year.

The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to over 40 domestic violence programs across Tennessee. These programs provide information and referrals, counseling, advocacy, court advocacy and shelter/transitional housing to those experiencing domestic violence in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Family Justice Centers offer a comprehensive range of these support services and are in the counties of Anderson, Claiborne, Davidson, Hamilton, Haywood, Henderson (opening October 2024), Knox, Madison, Overton, Putnam, Scott, Shelby, Sullivan, and Washington.

“Communities throughout Tennessee have helped victims of domestic violence by opening full-service Family Justice Centers,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “These centers help victims plan for their safety, interact with law enforcement or prosecutors, receive medical care, find shelter, and access assistance with transportation or childcare, all in one place, making it easier to resolve or leave difficult situations. The centers are where survivors can find the necessary resources to support them as they navigate their path forward.”

Click here to read Governor Lee’s proclamation of Tennessee’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Tennessee 24-hour Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-356-6767.

