October 15th, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Presents Quiet Hero Award to Norton Police Chief James Lane

Attorney General Miyares Presents Quiet Hero Award to Norton Police Chief James Lane

RICHMOND, VA – This morning, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares honored Norton Police Chief James Lane with a Quiet Hero Award for exemplifying the sacrifices made by Virginia’s law enforcement community at the 4th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast.

On May 7, 2021, while responding to a call about a fleeing shoplifter in Norton, Virginia, Chief Lane was ambushed by James Buckland. Buckland, on foot, approached Chief Lane’s police cruiser and opened fire at near-point-blank range through the front window, striking Lane five times.

Sergeant Jason McConnell, who arrived on the scene, swiftly neutralized the threat and provided aid to Chief Lane. McConnell, now Sheriff of the City of Norton, played a critical role in preventing further harm to the community and helping to save Chief Lane’s life.

“Chief James Lane and Sheriff Jason McConnell are the definition of Quiet Heroes who continue to face danger head-on to protect their communities, even after looking evil in the eye,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Chief Lane’s resilience and courage, along with the swift and decisive actions of Sheriff McConnell, are an inspiration to us all.”

A Wise County jury found Buckland guilty of five felonies, sentencing him to two life terms. Attorney General Miyares’ Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section assisted the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in the successful prosecution.

