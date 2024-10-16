Helios AI Expands CommodiTrack™ to 50 New Commodities, Giving Procurement Teams Unrivaled Access to Supply Chain Risk

AI tool gives agri-food buyers access to the most granular risk analysis for global agricultural commodities, incl. data on climate, trade, supply and news

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc., the leading AI company that predicts the price and availability of agricultural commodities, today expands its CommodiTrack™ platform with more than 50 new commodities and now covers all major produce from apples to zucchini. This first-of-its-kind AI platform gives agri-food buyers and traders unprecedented access to the climate, trade, supply and political risks impacting the commodities they care about.

“Never before have agri-food buyers had this level of information globally for all major fruits and vegetables, making it easier than ever for them to predict prices and the places where disruptions will impact their supply chains,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios. “The expansion of our platform into the foods that feed the world is a direct result of our commitment to use cutting edge AI to mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect customers from food disruptions.”

CommodiTrack™ is a dynamic, interactive platform that allows users to track, forecast and strategize to improve supply chain resiliency. The platform uses Helios’ proprietary climate risk data set which includes over 500 billion unique risk signals generated by custom machine learning models specific to each of the 50+ crops being tracked, rather than generic weather information, giving users a unique advantage to predict where and why disruptions are likely to occur.

Helios is offering two-week free trials for a limited period of time, so potential customers can test and leverage the platform risk free. Monthly platform subscriptions range from $199 to $699 per month, dependent on the number of commodities a customer wants to track. Sign up at www.helios.sc.



About Helios Artificial Intelligence:

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. Boasting daily and historical coverage for 85 countries and 50+ commodities, its platform analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market. For more information, visit www.helios.sc.

Legal Disclaimer:

