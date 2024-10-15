Submit Release
Development research in Sweden today

The report summarizes the findings of a survey carried out by the Swedish Development Research Network (SweDev), exploring reactions to the Swedish government’s funding cuts announced in December 2022 and June 2023 and affecting U-Forsk grants from the Swedish Research Council (Vetenskapsrådet) and research collaboration aid funded through Sida, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. The survey was carried out digitally during February and March 2024. In total, 199 people (185 development researchers or those working in academia, and 14 people working with development practice or policy in Sweden) responded to the survey.

