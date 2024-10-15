Managing emerging health risks in the feed and food chain

The Uppsala Health Summit 2023, themed “Chemical Pollution and One Health: From Reactivity to Proactivity,” brought together a diverse group of scientists, policymakers, and practitioners to address the health risks in the fed and food chain. This report aims to encapsulate the key discussions, findings, and recommendations from the summit, providing a comprehensive overview.

Chemical pollution poses significant threats to human health, biodiversity, and ecosystem stability. The summit underscored the urgent need for integrated approaches to manage these risks effectively. Key themes explored include the development of (i) risk assessments, (ii) stakeholder engagement, (iii) risk perception, and (iv) ethical dilemmas. By addressing these areas, the report outlines a path forward to safeguard public health and the environment against the backdrop of increasing chemical pollution.