ATS Technic to Exhibit at MRO Europe 2024, Expanding Global Presence

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Technic, a leading provider of aircraft overhaul, repair, and maintenance services, announces its debut at the MRO Europe Conference, taking place from 22 - 24 October 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. As the first independent EASA line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic will bring its unique expertise to one of the industry's largest global gatherings.MRO Europe attracts over 10,000 industry professionals from around the world, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration. ATS Technic’s participation marks a significant step in expanding its presence within the European market and highlights the company’s commitment to delivering world-class maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) services as the company’s global footprint broadens from the Middle East, Africa, and North America to include a stronger European focus."Our participation in MRO Europe reflects our commitment to driving innovation within the aviation service industry," said ATS Technic CEO Mahdi Altahaineh. "We are eager to engage with other professionals and explore potential partnerships that can help shape the future of MRO practices."Attendees are invited to visit ATS Technic at Booth 6010 to talk to our team to learn more about what we do, our expanding service areas, and the new hanger construction project at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) For more information, visit ats-technic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.