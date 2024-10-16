Allie Theiss, Leading Menopause Expert, Launches Transformative Wellness Solutions

Menopause wellness expert Allie Theiss

Integrative Wellness Coach Empowers Women to Thrive with a Holistic Six-Pillar Approach

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allie Theiss, MSc, CSC, ABS, a leading Menopausal Care Provider and Integrative Wellness Coach, is proud to announce her expanded role and services dedicated to supporting women through the challenges of menopause. Through her innovative Thrive & Flourish Method™, a comprehensive six-pillar integrative wellness framework, Theiss empowers women to navigate menopause with vitality, confidence, and balance.

"Women going through menopause deserve to feel heard, supported, and empowered," says Allie Theiss. "I’ve been through this journey myself, and I know firsthand how challenging it can be. My approach is about giving women the tools and support they need to thrive, not just survive, during this life stage."

Her work gained national attention, with features in prominent publications like Cosmopolitan. In the 1990s, she was honored to represent the United States at the US & Canada Women's Trade Summit, marking a significant moment in her journey.

Allie also collaborates with the Maven Clinic, which provides health services to women and families—from fertility to menopause—and MenoWave, which helps menopausal women thrive.

With over a decade of experience in relationship coaching and wellness, Theiss has transformed her practice to focus on the unique needs of menopausal women. Her approach offers a personalized, holistic journey that encompasses physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Women working with Theiss can expect a compassionate guide who understands the multifaceted nature of menopause and provides tools to thrive during this life transition.

At the heart of Theiss' practice is the Thrive & Flourish Method™. This signature program blends nutritional guidance, stress management, physical activity, mental health support, and lifestyle adjustments explicitly tailored for menopausal women. This system offers a well-rounded, integrative approach to managing symptoms such as fatigue, hot flashes, brain fog, and mood swings without relying on pharmaceutical interventions.

In addition to her personalized coaching services, Theiss is excited to expand her offerings with online classes, retreats, and community-based wellness programs. She will soon host a series of events to teach women how to incorporate her wellness strategies into their daily lives, including a November virtual retreat focused on holistic menopause care. These events will offer hands-on experience managing menopausal symptoms through nutrition, mindfulness, and lifestyle changes.

As Gen X women continue to change the conversation around menopause, Theiss’ platform provides the education, support, and empowerment they seek. Her advocacy extends to the workplace, where she champions greater awareness of menopause and the need for supportive environments for women.

Theiss concludes, "Menopause isn’t the end of vitality—it’s the beginning of a new chapter where women can reclaim their power, prioritize their well-being, and truly thrive. I’m here to ensure every woman feels supported, heard, and equipped to embrace this transformative journey."

You can learn more about Allie Theiss and her work at menopausewellness.co and follow her on Instagram and TikTok @menopausewellness.co.

About Allie Theiss

Allie Theiss, MSc, CSC, ABS, is a Menopausal Care Provider, host of the “MenoSpark” podcast, and relationship expert dedicated to transforming the lives of menopausal women through integrative wellness. With her Thrive & Flourish Method™, Theiss offers a comprehensive approach that addresses both the emotional and physical aspects of menopause. Through her programs, she empowers women to embrace this transformative life stage with confidence and vitality. She holds a bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Akron and a master’s in psychology from the University of Phoenix. She earned her Integrative Wellness Coaching Certification and is nearing completion of her Ph.D. in Mind-Body Medicine and certification in Integrative and Functional Nutrition from Saybrook University.

