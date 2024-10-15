Truly Gifted Supports Next-Gen Mental Health Partner Project Healthy Minds

Truly Gifted Truly Gifted at PHM World Mental Health Day Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly Gifted, a unique online gifting service dedicated to fostering connection, proudly partnered with Project Healthy Minds (PHM) for their 2024 World Mental Health Day Festival and Gala. Held on October 10th in New York City, this annual event focused on tackling the mental health crisis and the growing epidemic of loneliness, bringing together leaders, advocates, and the public to inspire conversation and action.

At the festival, Truly Gifted offered attendees a unique way to connect with their loved ones. The activation encouraged festival goers to send a complimentary Token Moment to someone they were thinking of—whether a family member, friend, or colleague—allowing participants to create moments of care and connection in real-time. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees sharing how they expected their gift recipients to feel touched by the thoughtful gesture. The simplicity and emotional impact of Truly Gifted’s platform resonated with the festival’s overall mission of connection and support.

“Being part of the festival allowed us to create beautiful moments of connection, from heartfelt messages sent to loved ones far and near, to encouraging people to think about how they could brighten someone’s day,” said Jennifer Koman, Founder of Truly Gifted. “At the Gala, we were honored to share in the celebration of mental health advocacy and see firsthand the impact we were making. Our role in the event highlighted how a simple, thoughtful gesture can foster a sense of belonging and support."

The World Mental Health Day Festival featured a wide range of panels, workshops, and activations, with appearances from notable figures like Demi Lovato, Michael Ratner, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Brian Koppelman, and Andy Dunn, among others. With thought-provoking conversations and initiatives focused on mental health advocacy, the festival created an environment that inspired action and reflection. Throughout the day of festivities, there were over 2,500 attendees present to support this amazing cause. In addition to Truly Gifted, brands including Lululemon, Maybelline, Warner Bros, Nespresso, LVMH ,and Tiffany & Co. participated in the event, engaging with attendees and supporting the cause.

The evening Gala, hosted by Carson Daly and highlighted by a performance from Chance The Rapper, celebrated the ongoing efforts to expand mental health resources. Truly Gifted contributed to the evening’s emotional resonance by offering each Gala attendee their own Token Moment to take home—a small yet significant reminder of the importance of connection. Attendees were invited to pass the gesture forward, spreading the mission of care and togetherness beyond the event itself.

Truly Gifted’s presence at both the festival and the gala was a testament to their belief in the power of words and personal connection. The brand's platform makes it easy for users to show they care, helping people stay present for loved ones in all of life’s moments—big or small. By supporting Project Healthy Minds at this pivotal event, Truly Gifted reinforced its commitment to combating the mental health crisis and the isolation that so many people face.

Project Healthy Minds' recent survey highlights the urgency of addressing mental health: two-thirds of Millennials and Gen Zers report feeling emotionally exhausted or burned out, yet 86% believe mental health is as important, if not more important, than physical health. Truly Gifted aims to contribute to this conversation by empowering individuals to show their support for others in a way that is both meaningful and effortless. In just a few minutes, anyone can send a Token Moment and make a lasting impact on someone’s day.

Truly Gifted is proud to continue partnering with Project Healthy Minds, leveraging the power of personal connection to make a difference in the fight against the mental health crisis.

