Focus Exploration Signs 8,239 SF Office Renewal at 9950 Westpark Drive

Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Focus Exploration’s renewal at 9950 Westpark Drive.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Focus Exploration’s renewal at 9950 Westpark Drive. This lease, negotiated by Trey Miller, Senior Broker at Boxer Property, along with Virgil Hydes, Vice President at Lincoln Property Company, covers 8,239 square feet of office space.Focus Exploration generates and sells high-quality, low-risk conventional prospects in the Gulf Coast and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Specializing in leveraging extensive seismic databases, Focus excels at rapidly identifying and reducing the risk of potential prospects.“Our renewed lease with Boxer Property enables us to keep delivering for our clients as well as providing our employees with an exceptionally well managed office environment. In addition, the central location helps us maintain relationships with prospective and existing clients by hosting face-to-face meetings and events." said Mike Scherrer, president at Focus Exploration. "We look forward to continued growth in this prime location.”Park Centre I is one of Boxer Property’s most coveted properties, located at 9950 Westpark Drive. The building features:• Prime Location: Easily accessible from downtown, business districts, and city neighborhoods. To visit, travel on US-59 South from 610, exit Westpark Dr, and the property will be on the right.• Modern Amenities: A beautifully renovated lobby, with on-site maintenance and management, as well as multi-level parking, executive suites, small offices, and conference rooms.• Flexible Spaces: Encouraging businesses and entrepreneurs to network, brainstorm, and work together.• Professional Atmosphere: Includes a state-of-the-art video surveillance and exterior lighting system, 24-hour secure key card access, security cameras, on-site security, a deli, and well-maintained grounds.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

