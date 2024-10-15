The Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Crushes Charity Goals for Veteran Causes at 10th Anniversary Event at Riders Field

L-R: Tim “TK” Klund, Celebrity Softball Classic Founder, Jim McMahon, 2x Chicago Bear Super Bowl Winning QB, Mr. Don Graves, USMC

Over $760,000 raised for 17 charities

We were able to gather an extraordinary lineup of celebrities and players, crushing our fundraising goals and raising awareness for mental health services, for our veterans and first responders” — Tim TK Klund

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th Anniversary event in Frisco, TX was a success, exceeding goals by merging sports and entertainment with much-needed support for veterans and mental health.On October 4-5th The Verve 2024 Celebrity Softball Classic, presented by tree3; fulfilled its promise of increasing its impact for veterans and others, raising over $760,000 for 17 charities at the 10th-anniversary event. The Celebrity Softball Classic brought athletes, celebrities, musicians, and veterans nationwide to raise funds and awareness for mental health and other critical causes on October 5th.At the 10/4 welcome party and auction held at The Westin Stonebriar, 99-year-old Iwo Jima USMC victor Don Graves presented the inaugural Don Graves Patriot Award, to Jim McMahon the 2X Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Chicago Bears . Don Graves also awarded his namesake Don Graves Inspiration Award posthumously to Steve Sutton, in place of Marshall Morris, founder of Dying Defiantly, who succumbed to cancer just 3 days earlier.On game day at Riders Field, Meridith Iler, founder of Helping a Hero , awarded Amos Benjamin USMC a brand new adapted home. Benjamin is medically retired from the Marines since 2012 due to a traumatic brain injury from an IED blast.“We are thrilled to assist a veteran once again and sponsor the Celebrity Softball Classic. This event is so important for so many, and we are proud to be associated with it.” said Meridith Iler, Founder of Helping a HeroThe check presentations were made on the field to the 17 participating charities. Fans immersed themselves in the excitement in the Fan Fest area, where up close personal contact with celebrities presented autograph opportunities, in addition to the ability to collect memorabilia and more. Proceeds went to a variety of charitable organizations supporting mental health and wellness services.With Mental Health Awareness front and center this month, it was reflected in the event’s commitment to supporting veterans, first responders, and their families, many of whom face ongoing challenges with PTS, depression, anxiety, and other mental healthissues.Fans were treated to an action-packed evening beginning with the home run derby providing several home runs hit out of the park, and a down-to-the-wire 7-inning softball game, culminating in a spectacular fireworks show.The star-studded game lineup included household names such as Terrell Owens (NFL), Brooke Ence (Wonder Woman/Justice League), Derek Holland (MLB), Phil Coke (MLB World Series Winner), Catherine Lidstone (The Chosen), Jordon Ross (The Chosen) and many more. The exciting mix of talent and sportsmanship delivered a memorable night of entertainment for all.Sponsors included event host Verve Performance Labs, presenting sponsor Tree3, team sponsors Back Home Patriots and Helping a Hero."This year’s 10th-anniversary event was incredible. We were able to gather an extraordinary lineup of celebrities and players, crushing our fundraising goals and raising awareness for mental health services, particularly for our veterans and first responders," says Celebrity Softball Classic founder and Verve Systems LLC CEO Tim "TK" Klund. "Next year we are going to be even more ambitious!”Kiran "Raj" RajBhandary, President of Verve Systems LLC, adds: "We are humbled by the outpouring of support by our sponsors, participants and the fans. Once again, our goal at Verve to grow human performance and community has been met with enthusiasm. We are grateful and reaffirmed in our brand mission and work ahead."For those seeking sponsorship opportunities for next year’s event, inquiries can be made online at celebritysoftballclassic.org/contactFor full event details, including team rosters, visit: www.celebritysoftballclassic.org About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a veteran-owned incubator of human performance product companies, specializing in wellness and performance enhancement for athletes and military service members. Their products include spray vitamins and oxygen-enhancing mouthpieces. Learn more at: https://buyverve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.