All Eyes are on Arlington, TX for the Celebrity Softball Classic
Athletes, celebrities and veterans reunite this year’s Verve 2022 Celebrity Softball Classic in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field on June 11th, 2022.
The Annual 2022 Celebrity Softball Classic is a star-studded event featuring teams comprised of professional athletes, celebrities, musicians, and veterans from all branches of service competing to benefit two charities – Vets4ChildRescue and Save The Brave. This year is the second time at Globe Life Field. The gates open at 5pm. The home run contest is at 5:30pm and game begins at 7:00pm with the event concluding at 9:30pm.
A sampling of those competing include: Raquel Pennington (UFC), Casey Donahue (Country Music Artist), Martin Turco (Dallas Stars), Tommie Harris (Chicago Bears), Nicole Peterson (LFL), Ezekiel "Blue" Mitchell (PBR Bull Rider), Gordie, Chris and Glenn Gronkowski (MLB, NFL), Bonnie-Jill Laflin (Sports Media Personality/Model), Adrian Lockett (Actor), Kristin Reed (Model), Marc Fucarile (Boston Bombing Survivor), and many others!
This fun, family-friendly, celebrity-filled event is for the entire family. There will be a "Fan Fest” area with plenty of autograph opportunities and collectables available – proceeds to support charities. And “Helping A Hero” charity will be presenting a new home to a deserving veteran.
Game tickets are available for $20.00 at: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/events/celebrity-softball-classic?partnerId=redirect-tex-celebrity
Celebrity Softball Classic welcomes donations (celebritysoftballclassic.org ) and will match corporate and private donations of $1000.00 by gifting 100 tickets to benefit veterans and first responders (firefighters, police and EMTS) and their families residing in the Metroplex Area. Additionally, Verve will also contribute an additional 100 tickets for a total of 200 tickets donated.
For a full line up of the team rosters: http://celebritysoftballclassic.org/90-2/
Verve Systems LLC, was Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.
Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund is regarded as one of the top industry leaders as a "Relationship Specialist" in the world of corporate and sports marketing, and previously was on the Advisory Board of The Lone Survivor Foundation. Verve President Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, who lost his brother in Grenada, is a Gold Star Family Member. He has provided branding and marketing services to The Gary Sinise Foundation, Boeing, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Disney, and DirecTV, among others.
“Raj and I are proud to support causes that support Veterans and America. Our children and Veterans are a priceless resource. We must support and care for them both, always”, stated Klund.
“To be able to give back to these great causes is humbling and an honor” stated RajBhandary. “We must never forget the young and those who serve and protect our nation”, he added.
“Verve’s continued growth allows us to do more charitable things for more people”, concluded Klund, “and that’s why we exist.”
About Verve Systems, LLC
Verve Systems, LLC is a Veteran-owned incubator of human performance products. We manufacture mouthpieces that increase oxygen intake for Athletes and military service members alike. We also R&D the highest quality 100% American farm grown and responsibly manufactured hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial compounds, including plant based stem cell technology. The company also offers additional frequency-based products to enhance human performance in both the wellness and performance apparel markets. Live Life Optimized™. Learn more at: https://buyverve.com/
About Vets4ChildRescue
V4CR is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization founded by former Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer. V4CR is dedicated to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking right here in the United States by exposing this fastest growing criminal enterprise and putting predators behind bars.
Learn more at: https://www.vets4childrescue.org
About Save the Brave
Save The Brave connects veterans through outreach programs to build strength of character. Our essential task is to prevent veteran suicide. STB is committed to providing veterans with Post Traumatic Stress ways to connect in a safe space.
Learn more at: https://savethebrave.org
Celebrity Softball Classic