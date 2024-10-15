WISEACRE Beer Company Wins Gold at Great American Beer Festival

WISEACRE's Sky Dog Premium Lager won a Gold Medal in the “American Light Lager” category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado. Sky Dog is the second GABF medal for WISEACRE, which also earned a Bronze for its Tiny Bomb Pilsner in 2014. WISEACRE is planning GABF victory celebrations with food and live music at their two Memphis taprooms on Saturday, October 19th.

Memphis-based brewery announces new beers and distribution on the heels of its second GABF win.

We have never frowned upon people who like domestic beers, but now with Sky Dog we have something that can not only replace what is in their fridge, but can exceed their expectations of light beer.” — Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday October 12, WISEACRE Brewing Company’s Sky Dog Premium Lager won a Gold Medal in the “American Light Lager” category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado. This 99-calorie beer earned the second Great American Beer Festival (GABF) award for WISEACRE, which was also awarded a Bronze medal for its 129-calorie pilsner Tiny Bomb at GABF in 2014. Sky Dog’s and Tiny Bomb’s respective awards solidify WISEACRE’s reputation for excellence and performance as a brewery, as well as exemplify the Memphis-based brand’s particular talent for brews on the lighter end of the beer spectrum.

Tiny Bomb is the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country and the top-selling Tennessee-made craft beer, available in 22 states. Sky Dog, which just launched widely in 2024 is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi and Tennessee, but will launch in additional states soon on the heels of its GABF win. Both Sky Dog Premium Lager and Tiny Bomb Pilsner are featured in WISEACRE’s Lager Life Variety Pack. Retail locations that carry the beers can be found using the “Beer Finder” feature at www.wiseacrebrew.com.

WISEACRE is planning GABF victory celebrations at both of their facilities on Saturday, October 19th. At the OG location on Broad Avenue in Memphis, El Mero Taco will have food specials and Crazy Arms perform live from 4PM to 7PM. The HQ location in Downtown Memphis will feature food from Diners, Dive-Ins, & Dives-featured restaurant Little Bettie Pizza & Snacks, as well as a live performance by DJ Superman.

“We are over the moon about this news! My brother Davin fell in love with light lagers long before we opened in 2013, which I think was very ahead-of-his-time for someone who finished brewing school in 2008, just as heavier beers were starting to gain momentum,” said Kellan Bartosch, co-founder along with Davin Bartosch of WISEACRE. “Something unique about making Sky Dog is our desire to connect with non-traditional craft beer consumers. This beer is 99 calories and the price point hits below craft and in line with import beers. The GABF medal tells a story about what our country's best beer palates think. But if people who prefer macro beers and imports give this a try, I think they’ll be convinced that craft breweries can make a quality product for their tastes, too.”

Sky Dog was first released at Mempho Music Festival in 2023 as a 16-ounce can and became a year-round beer in six-packs in the spring of 2024. WISEACRE has since proven Sky Dog’s versatility and drinkability by partnering with entrepreneur Ivan Fernandez and his “CheveMix El Primo” michelada mix to host michelada events. Likewise, Sky Dog - which uses corn as an adjunct in the same way Mexican lagers do - pairs so well with Mexican street-style tacos that El Mero Taco restaurant group, twice featured on the Food Network, now has a food truck permanently parked at WISEACRE’s OG location on Broad Avenue.

“The michelada events have been so successful that we’re planning to launch a Chelada version of Sky Dog early next year,” Kellan said. “Ours will be the classic style with lime and salt and will match the original Sky Dog Lager’s stats as a 4-percent ABV, 99-calorie beverage. By early 2025, the Sky Dog Chelada will be available as a six-pack and the Sky Dog Premium Lager will be available as a 12-pack.”

Rounding out its light beverage offerings, WISEACRE’s non-alcoholic Hop Zip has also gained placements in chain grocery stores and become a standout for its flavor, aroma and incredibly clean finish compared to competition. Hop Zip is currently available across Tennessee, as well as in Colorado, Indiana, and San Diego.

“There are so many lists and competitions that it’s hard to know what matters, but GABF is the biggest and most important one in our country,” said Davin Bartosch, co-founder of WISEACRE Brewing Company. “Not only that, but this category had the 6th most entries and unlike almost all of the other categories, in this one we are competing with macro and domestic brands. To win the American Light Lager category means so much to me. Part of my mission with Tiny Bomb was to make something with lower specs in terms of tiny calories, but make it a flavor bomb. I definitely recognize that Tiny Bomb is too much for some people who enjoy beer, but this just shows that you can have something that tastes better and still hits those marks. Sky Dog is lower in calories than most “light beers” out there, but our beer design and execution from our team has created something with a surprising amount of body and flavor with a distinctly WISEACRE zippy finish. We have never frowned upon people who like domestic beers, but now we have something that can not only replace what is in their fridge, but can exceed their expectations of light beer.”

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in 22 states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.

