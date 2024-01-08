WISEACRE Brewing Company Launches New Brews, New Market in 2024

Hop Zip, a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water, is a zero-calorie, grain-free, and yeast-free alternative to traditional beers. Sky Dog is a 99-calorie, 4% ABV premium lager made with North American two-row barley malt, corn grits, and Saaz hops, imported from Czech Republic. It's lower price point makes it a flavor-forward but budget-friendly option for craft beer lovers. WISEACRE and its in-house pizzeria Little Bettie will be featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on January 12, 2024.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISEACRE Brewing Company is rolling into 2024 with two new product launches: Hop Zip, a non-alcoholic, hop-infused sparkling water, and Sky Dog, a 99-calorie premium lager that will offer a delicious flavor profile while targeting a price point lower than most craft brews. Both will cater to the evolving preferences of health- and budget-conscious consumers and craft beverage enthusiasts.

Hop Zip, a sparkling hop water that debuted at the brewery’s two Memphis taprooms on January 1, 2024, is a zero-calorie, grain-free, and yeast-free alternative to traditional beers. This sets it apart as an excellent option for those seeking a crisp, refreshing beverage without the alcohol. At the heart of Hop Zip's flavor profile are Mosaic hops, carefully selected by WISEACRE for their ability to impart hints of melon and tropical fruit, plus a flavor spritz of natural lime. Hop Zip is made using an all-cold extraction method, a technique that preserves the hops’ delicate flavors and aromas. Hop Zip is currently available on draft and in 6-packs at WISEACRE’s two taprooms, and has shipped out across Tennessee and to Colorado with further distribution following soon.

Sky Dog Premium Lager is set to launch in late January. This brew combines the highest-quality ingredients - North American two-row barley malt, corn grits, and Saaz hops, imported from Czech Republic - to create a brilliantly clear and bright beer with a delicious crisp flavor, easy drinkability, and quenching aftertaste. With only 99 calories and 4% ABV, it’s an easy-drinking refresher. WISEACRE intends to offer Sky Dog Premium Lager at a lower price point, making it a flavor-forward but budget-friendly option.

“We know that there is increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV beverages, as well as more budget-friendly options, and so we want to make them the WISEACRE way: with exceptional flavor brewed from the best ingredients,” said Davin Bartosch, co-founder of WISEACRE Brewing Company. “I have always loved light lagers - and our flagship pilsner Tiny Bomb only has 129 calories - but Sky Dog will dive even lower in calories, with wider appealing drinkability and affordability. We also want our taprooms to be welcoming places for all guests, whether or not they drink beer. We are rounding out our offerings with Hop Zip and low-ABV beers - along with our spirit-based seltzer line The Set Up and our non-alcoholic Cold Brew Coffee. This means there is something for almost everyone.”

In February 2024, WISEACRE will expand its footprint as well, with a launch in Ohio in partnership with Cavalier Distributing. Two of the rotating Seasonal 6-pack lineup and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner - will be available, along with Specialty Releases, at retailers and grocery stores, including Kroger.

The addition of Ohio will mean that WISEACRE is distributed in 21 states - Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin - plus the District of Columbia. WISEACRE’s nationwide exposure is sure to get a boost later this week when the brewery and its in-house kitchen will be featured on the Food Network’s wildly popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The show’s host Guy Fieri visited WISEACRE’s Downtown Memphis taproom to check out Little Bettie, the pizzeria located inside it. The episode “Hearty Handfuls” will air at 8pm Central time, 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 9pm or 10pm Mountain time on January 12, 2024.

“We're over the moon about WISEACRE and Little Bettie being featured on the Food Network! This national exposure is all about the amazing food Chef Jared Riddle and his team make night-in and night-out, but it also speaks volumes about the rapid growth and widespread appeal of our beers,” said Kellan Bartosch, co-founder of WISEABRE. “We’re excited for the recognition that the show will bring not only to WISEACRE, but also to Memphis’ culinary and craft beer scenes in general. It’s a win for our city and our fans.”

ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in 21 states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.