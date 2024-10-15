First Session of TEDx Event at Green Rock Correctional Center Now Streaming

Press Release October 15, 2024

RICHMOND — The first session of a first of its kind event in a Virginia prison is now available for all to see on YouTube.

Session 1 of the TEDx event at Green Rock Correctional Center is now available on the TEDx YouTube channel.

The TEDx event, which was hosted Tuesday, May 7 by Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, featured more than two dozen speakers who shared inspirational stories, music, and more. The event was the first of its kind in a Virginia prison and was hosted by the Virginia Department of Corrections, in partnership with Proximity for Justice.

“Since the Virginia Department of Corrections hosted this TEDx event back in May, corrections team members and others across Virginia have asked me when they could watch these important talks,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I’m happy that the first session is now live, so that people can get a sense of just how special that day was for all in attendance. Thank you to Proximity for Justice, every speaker, and everyone who made this event such a success.”

The Session 1 videos are listed as follows:

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design. TED’s mission is to research and share meaningful new ideas through conferences. A TEDx event is independently organized and features short, carefully prepared talks. More information can be found on the TED website.

Proximity for Justice is a nonprofit that has organized several TEDx events at prisons across the United States, bringing leaders, victims, philanthropists, law enforcement and many more into prisons to encourage dialogue, forge connections, and inspire change. More information can be found on the Proximity for Justice website.

The VADOC will provide links for Session 2 once they are available.