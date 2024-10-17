Knipp Contracting Welcomes Industry Veteran Rosa Cruz Blanch as National BTR Director of Purchasing

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knipp Contracting is proud to announce the appointment of Rosa Cruz Blanch as National Build-to-Rent (BTR) Director of Purchasing. With over 20 years of experience spanning residential, commercial, government, hospitality, and BTR construction, Rosa brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to her new leadership role at Knipp Contracting.

Rosa joins Knipp Contracting with a rich background in the construction industry, driven by her early passion for following in her father’s footsteps. Her impressive career includes work with family-owned businesses as well as nationwide top builders. Her deep understanding of diverse construction sectors, combined with her commitment to simplicity and integrity, make her an invaluable asset to Knipp’s growth and success.

In her new role as National BTR Director of Purchasing, Rosa will lead the creation and implementation of vertical purchasing programs and procedures, with a focus on establishing clear, efficient processes that will pave the way for the company’s continued expansion. Rosa is particularly excited about the unique challenge of starting a new division under the Knipp brand, where she will apply her extensive experience to build a strong foundation for the company's future.

Rosa shared that she is thrilled to be part of Knipp Contracting and is eager to use the tools in her ‘experiences toolbox’ to help propel the new division forward. She believes her experience will contribute to implementing clear, simple purchasing processes and creating solid foundations to support fast growth.

Throughout her career, Rosa has been guided by her commitment to humility and integrity, treating tradespeople and customers with the same respect and care that she would expect herself. This philosophy, coupled with her broad construction background, positions her to make a lasting impact at Knipp Contracting.

Knipp Contracting looks forward to the positive contributions Rosa will bring to the company as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.

