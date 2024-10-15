Governor Hochul Announces Nearly 1 Million New Yorkers Enrolled i... Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that nearly one million New Yorkers are now enrolled in State-administered Medicare Savings Program (MSP), which can help eligible older...…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly one million New Yorkers are now enrolled in State-administered Medicare Savings Program (MSP), which can help eligible older adults save an estimated average of $7,400 per year in health care costs. With the Medicare open enrollment period starting tomorrow, Governor Hochul also encouraged more New Yorkers to learn about and enroll in the MSP. Many older adults are eligible for this program following the Governor’s historic expansion of the MSP, which increased income eligibility limits to ensure more New Yorkers can benefit from health care savings.

“Our work to expand the Medicare Savings Program is helping ease the burden of healthcare costs for nearly one million New Yorkers and putting thousands of dollars back in their pockets,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I encourage older adults in New York to use the Medicare open enrollment period to find out if they are eligible for the program and to learn if other Medicare coverage options can provide additional cost savings.”

The Medicare open enrollment period begins tomorrow, Oct. 15, and will remain open until Dec. 7. While New Yorkers can enroll in the MSP all year round, the open enrollment period is a great time to learn about the benefits and address any Medicare questions.

The MSP helps Medicare beneficiaries living on limited incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums and automatically enrolling them in the federal government’s Extra Help program, which helps with prescription drug costs.

In 2022, Governor Hochul secured an historic expansion of the MSP that increased income eligibility limits for New Yorkers. The 2024 income eligibility limits for the MSP are $2,355 per month for an individual and $3,189 per month for a couple.

Medicare beneficiaries or Medicare-eligible individuals are encouraged to contact the state's Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) for information on enrolling in the MSP or to receive assistance with other Medicare enrollment questions. New Yorkers can call the HIICAP toll-free hotline at 1-800-701-0501.

Below is a regional breakdown of the nearly one million New Yorkers already enrolled in the MSP as of late Sept.

REDC Region Number of MSP Enrollees Western New York

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara 62,004 Finger Lakes

Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates 49,062 Southern Tier

Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins 30,340 Central New York

Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego 30,409 Mohawk Valley

Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie 24,673 North Country

Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence 20,973 Capital District

Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington 39,803 Hudson Valley

Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester 71,200 New York City 574,665 Long Island

Nassau, Suffolk 79,863 Statewide Total 982,992



New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, "This important milestone – nearly 1 million individuals enrolled in the MSP – is a direct result of state and local programs like New York HIICAP providing outreach and assistance for Medicare beneficiaries so that they can collectively save millions of dollars annually on out-of-pocket expenses. I applaud Governor Hochul for expanding this program in 2023, with annual income eligibility updates each year, and for supporting our network's outreach and education activities to help.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The Medicare Savings Program is a vital resource to assist people with limited income in paying their Medicare premiums and individuals who may not qualify for Medicaid because of income limits can still qualify for this savings program. That enrollment has reached close to one million individuals highlights the ongoing commitment to health equity by Governor Hochul and the Department, by ensuring those who need financial help can access timely medical care at an affordable cost.”

AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said, “AARP New York worked for years with other advocates to expand the Medicare Savings Program so more low- and moderate-income older adults could afford essential health care. Now, enrollment in the program is approaching the one million mark – something all of us can be proud of. We applaud the Hochul administration for its ongoing efforts to ensure more older New Yorkers have access to the benefits they need, benefits that put money back in their pockets and alleviate financial burdens. We want people to have better lives, and this program was created to do just that.”

President of the Medicare Rights Center Fred Riccardi said, “New York's successful expansion of the Medicare Savings Program is a testament to the importance of collaboration to ensure older adults and people with disabilities can access and afford the health care they deserve. We commend the New York State Office for the Aging, New York State Department of Health, and our partners across the state. Our collective efforts and dedication have been vital in expanding access to this crucial program, ensuring more New Yorkers can experience the financial relief and enhanced health care access it provides. The Medicare Rights Center is proud of this milestone and wholeheartedly committed to helping thousands more navigate the enrollment process and secure the benefits they are entitled to.”

More About the MSP

The MSP helps Medicare beneficiaries living on limited incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums and automatically enrolls them in Extra Help. The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates a potential cost savings of $5,300 per person enrolled in Extra Help. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $174.70 per month. Combined this assistance equals nearly $7,400 in savings annually. This financial assistance can be a lifeline for enrollees, allowing them to maintain their Medicare coverage, access needed care, and afford other necessities.

In 2022, Governor Hochul announced an historic expansion of the MSP, which is administered at the state level. The 2024 income eligibility limits for the MSP are $2,355 per month for an individual and $3,189per month for a couple.

Beneficiaries with income just above the posted limits should still consider contacting New York HIICAP for assistance in the application process, as individuals may be paying for out-of-pocket costs that can be deducted from their gross income to make them eligible. HIICAP offers free and objective counseling for Medicare beneficiaries needing assistance applying for the MSP or any other Medicare-related questions. Simply call HIICAP at 1-800-701-0501. Callers will be routed to their local program for assistance.

An application for the MSP is also available on the New York State Department of Health website here . The application and required documentation should be sent your local Department of Social Services (LDSS) or Human Resource Administration (HRA). Find the address in your county here. To apply, applicants will need photocopies of their Medicare card, proof of income, documentation about health insurance premiums other than Medicare, proof of date of birth and residence. Learn more on NYSOFA's website.

About Medicare Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is the time when Medicare beneficiaries can make changes in their health plan or prescription drug coverage and other options.

During open enrollment, or at any time of the year, HIICAP can help you: