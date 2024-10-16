Lider Electric Launches Spooktacular Guide Light Giveaway (10/16 to 10/31)

Enter our giveaway from 10/16 to 10/31. Our guide light outlet helps you navigate your way in the dark. Ensure you never fumble for the light switch in the dark again.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric is lighting the way with our Spooktacular Guide Light Giveaway this Halloween season! As a leader in innovative lighting and wiring solutions, Lider is excited to offer 15 lucky winners the chance to receive one of our premium guide lights for free. Whether consumers are looking for enhanced home safety or a sleek lighting upgrade, this giveaway is the perfect way to experience the convenience of guide light technology.What's on Offer?Winners can choose from three of Lider's most popular guide light variations:-Outlet Guide Light: Illuminate any room with a subtle glow from the convenience of an in-wall outlet. It features tamper-resistant technology and comes with a louvered lens to downcast lighting as your preference.-Switch Guide Light: Ensure you never fumble for a light switch in the dark again.-Full-Face Guide Light: Enjoy broader illumination that’s both practical and stylish. This in-wall device is a full-face LED light for a brighter spot in the dark. A louvered lens comes with it as well.Lider's Guide Light Series provides a subtle guiding illumination in the dark. Each device has an automatic sensor that triggers the LED light in low to dark ambient lighting, so users can better navigate low to dark ambient lighting. The LED lamp life is rated at 50,000 hours for long-lasting convenience. Customers can enjoy clamp-type wire terminals that are designed for easy installation.How to EnterThe giveaway is simple to enter! Just visit this link or follow Lider on social media to stay updated. Entries will be accepted from October 15, 2024, to October 31, 2024, with winners announced on November 4.Lider is excited to share this opportunity to win a cutting-edge guide light, just in time for Halloween!For more information about Lider Electric and their full range of products, visit the website linked below.About LiderAt Lider, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. That’s why each device has a sleek, refined build and is engineered with ultra-durable material to ensure longevity and high performance. Learn more on our website or our Amazon storefront

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.