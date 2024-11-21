Lider Electric Shares Black Friday Week Deals on High-End Electrical Products

A close-up view of Lider's elegant line of brushed screwless wall plates. Lider Electric has modern designs and colors to choose from. Lider Electric provides products that match any interior design.

Today through Cyber Monday, December 2, customers can enjoy unprecedented savings on premium wall plates, outlets, light switches, power strips, and more.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric, a leading provider of high-quality electrical solutions, is providing a wide range of Black Friday deals on Amazon this year. Starting today and running through Cyber Monday, December 2, customers can find unprecedented savings on premium wall plates, outlets, light switches, Wi-Fi devices, power strips, and more.Lider Electric emphasizes combining functionality and style in home and business electrical systems. The Black Friday event allows customers to elevate residential and commercial spaces with top-of-the-line products at unbeatable prices.Black Friday Sales Highlights - Up to 45% Off Plug-in Outlet Extender : This device includes 6 AC receptacles, 2 USB-C ports, and 1 USB-A port. It features impressive surge protection up to 1500 Joules. It easily mounts to the outlet, simply plug it in. Dual Technology Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor & Dimmer Light Switch : Conveniently dim lights to set the preferred ambiance. The switch saves the last setting so the dimmer does not have to be reset unless desired.Dual Technology Air Circulator and Passive Infrared Switch: A two-in-one device that automates fans and automatically turns on the light. Manual buttons are available to override the automated settings.USB Outlet with Power Delivery: A high-tech USB outlet with 2 AC receptacles, 1 USB-A port, and 1 USB-C port with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The device maintains a powerful 60W max in the USB-C port.Power Strip: A traditional power strip with a modern design. Surge protected up to 48 Joules for additional safety.Humidity Sensor Switch: Keep spaces mold-free and fresh with a humidity sensor that will trigger the fan when the space gets too humid.Light Switch: User-friendly paddle switch with a modern and sophisticated design.Timer Switch: Save energy by setting lights, fans, and more on a timer.Combination Switch: Conveniently control three separate electric loads in a single gang location.Guide Light Devices: Modern outlet and light switches that include an automatic daylight sensor that triggers a subtle LED light for user convenience.Wi-Fi Fan and Light Switch: Easily control the fan and light switch from the convenience of a smartphone.Screwless Metal Wall Plate: An elegant and durable twist on traditional wall plates.Screwless Wall Plate: Lider Electric’s staple—an attractive wall plate with all the traditional functions, but also an improved, modern design.Modern Decorator Outlet: Powerful UL-listed outlets with a fashionable design.Shoppers can take advantage of these exclusive discounts online at Lider Electric’s Amazon storefront . This is a limited-time offer, so early access is recommended to secure the best deals.Whether upgrading a home or outfitting a commercial project, Lider Electric’s Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to save on innovative and stylish electrical products.About Lider ElectricLider Electric is an upcoming name in the wiring device and lighting industry, providing innovative, high-quality solutions for residential and commercial applications. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Lider Electric continues to set the standard for cutting-edge electrical products.

