Knipp Contracting Welcomes Taylor Abeln as New Marketing Associate

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knipp Contracting is excited to announce the addition of Taylor Abeln as the company’s new Marketing Associate. Taylor brings a unique blend of creativity, marketing experience, and a passion for teamwork to her new role, where she will be responsible for managing the company’s social media presence, digital marketing initiatives, website upkeep, and employee engagement efforts.

Taylor’s professional journey began while earning her master’s degree in communication, during which she worked as a substitute teacher. Following graduation, she transitioned into a Marketing Manager role at a doggy daycare company, where she quickly made her mark by increasing brand awareness, boosting customer retention, and successfully planning community events. Her leadership helped elevate the company’s online presence and strengthen its community engagement.

Taylor’s passion for her work and excitement about her new position at Knipp Contracting is evident. She stated, "I am incredibly grateful for this new opportunity and thrilled to be part of such an amazing team! I look forward to seeing what the future holds at Knipp and am excited for the challenges and growth ahead!"

In her new role, Taylor will focus on enhancing Knipp’s brand identity through improved social media strategies, website updates, and content marketing. She is also excited to contribute to the company’s reputation management by promoting client testimonials and strengthening community engagement. Taylor’s creative background, combined with her marketing expertise, makes her a perfect fit for Knipp’s fast paced and innovative environment.

“There are so many amazing qualities about Knipp Contracting that first attracted me to the company and this specific role. I love how Knipp has strong family roots, as the Knipp legacy spans back many years. I also appreciated how Knipp holds its core values close to heart, and they are at the forefront of everything they do. With this specific role, I was excited to work on a team that consists of two strong and amazing women. The job roles and responsibilities were right in line with the type of work I love doing, and I was very excited to have the opportunity to have so much creative freedom within a role while still feeling a strong sense of collaboration and positive team spirit.”

Taylor’s responsibilities will include overseeing digital and print marketing materials, merchandise ordering, and working closely with the business development team to plan events that promote team bonding and morale. She is especially excited about the opportunity to bring fresh and creative ideas to Knipp’s digital presence.

Taylor’s dedication to integrity, respect, and empathy are guiding principles in her professional work. She believes in being transparent, continuously seeking innovation, and cultivating a positive, collaborative work environment. With her artistic vision and passion for content creation, Taylor is poised to make an immediate and lasting impact at Knipp Contracting.

