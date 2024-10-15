EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR WORLD TEA EXPO 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Questex’s World Tea Expo, the leading event for the global tea industry, is set to return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 24-26, 2025, welcoming more than 13,000 business professionals. This must-attend event offers invaluable opportunities to learn, connect, and discover the latest innovations in the tea industry. Early bird registration is now open through January 31, 2025, with Expo Passes starting at just $99.World Tea Expo attracts a concentrated audience of tea buyers including retailers, tea shops, restaurants, hotels, universities, health and wellness venues, bars, and other hospitality venues looking for the latest tea products to support their business growth. Attendees will experience a diverse array of products from global exhibitors, featuring everything from traditional teas to highly popular RTDs, iced teas, herbals, boba tea, hard tea, technology, packaging, and more.World Tea Expo continues to evolve in step with the rapidly expanding global tea industry and will introduce a series of exciting updates and enhancements designed to maximize the attendee experience, including:• Cash and Carry Purchasing- This year, attendees can purchase products directly from exhibitors, making it easy to discover, buy and bring back the best in the industry without delay.• Dedicated Expo Hall- While the expo will still be co-located with Bar & Restaurant Expo, World Tea will have a dedicated expo hall on the second floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, thoughtfully designed to cater to the specific needs and interests of the tea community. World Tea Expo conference sessions will be on the same floor, just steps from the expo hall, making it easier than ever to navigate.• Grand Opening Ceremony – Attendees are invited to the special red carpet and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the new, dedicated expo hall.• New Conference Tracks - Included with a Tea Guru Pass or Conference Pass, World Tea Expo’s conference program is designed to inspire, educate and connect tea professionals. New tracks include themes like retail, supply chain, products & innovation, food service & hospitality, and “Tea Nerdery.”Winners of the 2025 Global Tea Championship will be announced at the World Tea Expo Awards Reception on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. This competition celebrates the rich tapestry of teas from around the world. Submissions are now open, inviting tea-makers from across the globe to share their most exquisite teas. More information and eligibility requirements can be found here.“We’re excited to offer a dynamic environment dedicated to all things tea,” said Tim McLucas, Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex. “We’ve curated a more immersive setting to enhance the tea education experience for attendees; and added many new features to align with buyers’ needs for first class education, networking and business development opportunities.”2025 sponsors include: Harney & Sons, Royal Tea New York, Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co Ltd, Gorkha Tea Estate Pvt Ltd, Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Ceylon Tea, Starry Foods, Dethlefsen & Balk, FORLIFE, Myanmar Tea Association, International Pu-erh Tea Association, Shizuoka Financial Group, Snackpass, Sugi Moto Tea, and many more.Press applications are also now open and can be submitted here. To book exhibit space or to become a sponsor, connect with Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos at ekaraboitis@questex.com. Stay connected with World Tea Expo on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.###About World Tea ExpoWorld Tea Expo creates a modern, dynamic, and collaborative platform that unites industry professionals, tea suppliers, and tea enthusiasts from around the world. Blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with focused buying, selling, networking and education, World Tea Expo is your chance to capitalize on this growing category to the fullest. World Tea Expo is a part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea News, World Tea Academy, Bar & Restaurant Expo as well as The Hospitality Show and Vibe Conference.About QuestexQuestex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

