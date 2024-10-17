Leger Releases Brand Momentum Model

Leger logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leger is proud to announce the release of its Brand Momentum Model , focusing on where brands are currently positioned within its category and how they can stay ahead of their competition.

The offering was unveiled during a webinar in which presenters Luc Dumont, Senior Vice-President, Insights and Tracey Berkenbush, Senior Vice-President, USA Research, explained the methodology, model, and results of the case studies.

The Brand Momentum model is based on the answers from respondents from Leger’s panel, LEO, based on the industry in which the study is conducted. Leger then gives each brand two different scores. First, a brand strength score, based on if the brand performed better, worse, or the same as its competition across nine different factors, such as visibility, differentiation, and value for money. Then, a vitality score, based on if category consumers would buy a brand’s product at all, and how current brand buyers plan to buy in the next three months, showing room for growth. These scores are then combined to produce a brand’s momentum score, showing a brand’s place amongst its competitors on growth, stagnation, or decline.

The case studies, which were conducted to demonstrate what the Brand Momentum model can do, focused on the laundry detergent industry, and the dog food/treat industry in the United States. Leger conducted a study of 1,500 U.S. consumers asking about 10 different detergent brands and 1,000 U.S. dog owners asking about 15 dog food brands.

Key highlights of the laundry detergent study include:

- The top 3 reasons why consumers would consider buying from a specific laundry detergent brand were:

o Meeting their needs

o Brand is engaging

o Value for money

- While Tide and Gain are well established brands and are continuing to grow, Molly’s Suds and ECOS are emerging with strong momentum.

- Meanwhile, Arm & Hammer and All have become stagnant and Persil and Seventh Generation are at risk.

- Tide and Molly’s Suds ranked highest in many strength characteristics, though Molly’s Suds is more likely seen as responsible.

Key highlights of the dog food study include:

- The top 3 reasons why consumers would consider buying from a specific dog food brand were:

o Value for money

o Brand is engaging

o The brand differentiates itself from others

- Many newer brands have strong momentum and are emerging including Just Food for Dogs and Honest Kitchen. These brands generate strong scores across the dimensions of strength, only falling short on being visible.

- Purina and Blue Buffalo generate strong scores across strength dimensions but are not as likely as the emerging brands to be unique or innovative.

Tracey Berkenbush, Senior Vice-President, said: “At Leger, we empower our clients with unparalleled market insights through our new Brand Momentum study. This unique offering allows brands to measure their performance against competitors using our proprietary model. By evaluating brand strengths, weaknesses, and essential features for growth, our study helps clients enhance strategic decision-making. With a deep understanding of brand momentum for their own brand as well as competitors, clients can navigate market dynamics more effectively, refine their marketing strategies, and optimize resource allocation. This comprehensive approach enables brands to retain loyal customers, attract new ones, and drive continuous innovation, ensuring sustained success and market leadership.”

