Film Premiere Tonight (Oct. 15) for UNHOLY SONG

A press alert and invitation to all entertainment media to consider attending or covering the world premier of an acclaimed new thriller.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTC: HHSE)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment Media and writers are encouraged to attend the world premiere screening tonight of Director Arthur G.Night’s acclaimed new thriller, UNHOLY SONG.The event will take place at 7:30 PM at the Los Angeles Film School, 6363 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 90028. Principal production personnel will be in attendance along with key stars, Jessica Chavez (Vivi), Eric Parkinson (Father Bernard), Quint Gabriel (the Witch) and many others. Attendance is free, and seating is assured for all media. Red Carpet starts at 6:45-pm, and the screening is at 7:30 PM. The movie is approximately 85-minutes long.UNHOLY SONG was shot last October and November in the Bay Area of California, including Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi. The film will have a USA theatrical release on Feb. 21 (2025) via Hannover House. The USA Theatrical market is trending towards INDIE productions now... including last weekend's $18-mm #1 Box Office result for TERRIFIER 3.For more information, contact:ERIC PARKINSON, Hannover House818-481-5277EnterLinkMedia@gmail.comSYNOPSIS: UNHOLY SONG is a skillfully executed reimagining of the greatest exorcism of all time: the Miracle of the Gerasene Swine, performed by Jesus Christ as chronicled in the New Testament. Set in modern-day Northern California, an obsessed landlord must fight to contain the demonic spirits that have been trapped inside of an audio cassette player. When his tenants unleash the evil force, it is up to their wits and the special skills of Father Bernard to cast the demons back into the bones of the swine –and forever trap the evil under the original spell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.