Nimitz Passes Final Evaluation Problem
PACIFIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) took one more step toward returning to a deployment-ready state, completing its first post planned incremental availability exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 27.
The culmination of the training evolution was a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), a command assessment tailored to the unique training portfolio and requirements of Nimitz, as well as the ship’s upcoming deployment. Passing the FEP moves Nimitz into the pre-deployment phase, beginning the ship’s preparation for the Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), and eventual deployment.
“We’ve overcome the first major hurdle of Nimitz’s pre-deployment training and evaluation process,” said Capt. Douglas Graber, Nimitz commanding officer. “It was difficult evolution, but the long hours of training and preparation we put in really paid off. I couldn’t be more proud of our crew and their performance throughout the evaluation process.”
For more information please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.
