USS Frank Cable conducts Port Visit in Jeju-Do, Republic of Korea

JEJU-DO, South Korea (Oct. 13, 2024) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed the island of Jeju-Do, Oct. 13, after a scheduled port visit.

Seven decades ago, the United States and Republic of Korea (ROK) signed the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty and established an alliance that has proven to be among the most capable, cooperative, and durable in the world. Frank Cable’s visit highlights the enduring nature of the U.S.-ROK partnership.

“This port visit was an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our people and our navies,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer, USS Frank Cable. “It was an honor to meet our counterparts from the Republic of Korea navy and to build bonds that benefit the entire region. As a nation, we strive to strengthen deterrence and modernize the U.S.-ROK Alliance through regular bilateral consultations, exercises, and strategic asset deployments. This visit, and visits like this, enhance our interoperability with a key ally and ensure our readiness to address shared maritime security challenges.”

Over the past four days in port, Frank Cable brought alongside ROK Na Dae-Yong (SS-069), a Chang Bogo-class submarine, in order to provide services and further demonstrate Frank Cable’s ability to repair allied submarines across the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable also conducted key leader engagements, hosted ship tours for ROK civilian and naval personnel, and embraced the opportunity to explore the local community and culture on Jeju-Do Island.

While aboard Frank Cable, ROK visitors walked the ship’s main spaces, met with command leadership and heard from Frank Cable Sailors in the Repair, Weapons, Supply, Medical, and Deck departments. These Sailors highlighted the scope of expeditionary submarine tender capabilities through a variety of displays and demonstrations.

Frank Cable personnel were also invited to tour the ROK Na Dae-Yong. Named in honor of a Korean naval officer and acclaimed ship designer, the Na Dae-Yong utilizes a diesel-electric power plant and was commissioned in 2000.

“I was thrilled to get to tour the Na Dae-Yong while here in the South Korea,” said MMN1 Gregory Ray, from Snohomish, Washington. “I've been on three different classes of U.S. submarines, but never a foreign submarine, and it still surprises me how different the manning and configurations can be in order to successfully execute the mission.”

The timing of this port visit was particularly special for both nations in light of the anniversaries that surround it. Frank Cable’s visit not only coincided with the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday, but also comes just days after the anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty, codified Oct. 1, 1953.

Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is currently conducting routine operations in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

