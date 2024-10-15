Seller Assistant Launches Updated Price List Analyzer, Transforming Bulk Product Research for Amazon Sellers

Price List Analyzer Seller Assistant - Powerful Amazon Product Research Tool Price List Analyzer_Photo

Seller Assistant released Price List Analyzer, a tool that automates supplier price list processing and helps Amazon sellers identify high-margin deals.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In October 2024, Seller Assistant introduced Updated Price List Analyzer , a powerful tool aimed at simplifying bulk price list processing for Amazon sellers. Designed for wholesale, online arbitrage, and dropshipping sellers, this tool automates supplier price list analysis and identifies high-margin, profitable deals faster than ever.The tool helps Amazon sellers quickly evaluate thousands of products, matching supplier UPC/EAN codes to Amazon ASINs, and providing essential profitability metrics such as estimated monthly sales, ROI, and profit margins for FBA and FBM products. It automates time-consuming tasks, such as converting UPCs to ASINs, calculating costs, and flagging potential issues like oversized or restricted products.Key Features:UPC/EAN to ASIN conversion: Efficiently match supplier products to their Amazon listings.Profitability insights: Provides sales estimates, profit, ROI, and margin metrics for informed decision-making.Flagging risky products: Alerts sellers to potential issues like IP complaints, HazMat products, or high FBA fees. We also included custom warnings to draw your attention to tricky products and prevent expensive mistakes.Bulk restrictions check: Easily identify restricted or gated products in bulk.New metrics: We improved the end file you receive and added even more useful information. Added features like package quantity, shipping costs, inbound FBA fees, and 3PL fees for detailed cost analysis.The Price List Analyzer ensures sellers can make data-driven sourcing decisions by processing up to 50,000 UPC/EAN codes in one click, offering detailed insights for optimizing inventory and selecting profitable deals.With this upgrade, Seller Assistant continues to empower Amazon sellers by providing the tools needed to streamline product sourcing and boost profitability.For more information, visit Seller Assistant.About Seller AssistantSeller Assistant is an all-in-one product sourcing software offering features vital for Amazon sellers. It includes three extensions—Seller Assistant Extension, IP Alert, and VPN by Seller Assistant—and tools such as the Price List Analyzer, Seller Spy, Side Panel View, API Integrations, FBM & FBA Profit Calculator, and Restrictions Checker. With Zapier integration, sellers can create custom workflows to streamline their product sourcing process.

