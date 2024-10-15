NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/14/24 – 10/18/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 14-18, 2024

Monday, Oct. 14

Office Closed – Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 15

10:00 a.m. Speak at Fentanyl Task Force Press Conference

Location: Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, SLC

(Media Access)

11:00 a.m. Attend Special Olympics Unified Soccer Championship Game

Location: Sandy, Utah, 9256 S State St., Sandy

3:00 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jefferson Moss

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Meet with Community Builders Coalition

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Oct. 16

9:00 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

1:00 p.m. Interview 2nd District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:00 p.m. Meet with Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

Thursday, Oct. 17

1:30 p.m. Interview 4th District judicial candidates

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

5:45 p.m. Attend E2 Summit

Location: Park City, Utah

Friday, Oct. 18

No Public Events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 14-18, 2024

Monday, Oct. 14

Office Closed – Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 15

9:00 a.m. Interview with FOX 13

Location: 14425 Bitterbrush Ln S, Bluffdale

10:00 a.m. Attend Fentanyl Task Force Press Conference

Location: Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, SLC

(Media Access)

11:30 a.m. Attend Special Olympics Unified Soccer Championship

Location: America First Field, 9256 S State St., Sandy

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:00 p.m. Interview 2nd District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:00 p.m. Meet with Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

Thursday, Oct. 17

1:30 p.m. Interview 4th District judicial candidates

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 18

No public events

