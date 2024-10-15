NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/14/24 – 10/18/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 14-18, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 14
Office Closed – Columbus Day
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10:00 a.m. Speak at Fentanyl Task Force Press Conference
Location: Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, SLC
(Media Access)
11:00 a.m. Attend Special Olympics Unified Soccer Championship Game
Location: Sandy, Utah, 9256 S State St., Sandy
3:00 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jefferson Moss
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Meet with Community Builders Coalition
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Oct. 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
1:00 p.m. Interview 2nd District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:00 p.m. Meet with Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
Thursday, Oct. 17
1:30 p.m. Interview 4th District judicial candidates
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
5:45 p.m. Attend E2 Summit
Location: Park City, Utah
Friday, Oct. 18
No Public Events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 14-18, 2024
Monday, Oct. 14
Office Closed – Columbus Day
Tuesday, Oct. 15
9:00 a.m. Interview with FOX 13
Location: 14425 Bitterbrush Ln S, Bluffdale
10:00 a.m. Attend Fentanyl Task Force Press Conference
Location: Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, SLC
(Media Access)
11:30 a.m. Attend Special Olympics Unified Soccer Championship
Location: America First Field, 9256 S State St., Sandy
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1:00 p.m. Interview 2nd District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:00 p.m. Meet with Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
Thursday, Oct. 17
1:30 p.m. Interview 4th District judicial candidates
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
Friday, Oct. 18
No public events
