SleepImage and Bird Healthcare Join Forces to Transform Home Sleep Diagnostics

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepImage (MyCardio, LLC) has partnered with Melbourne, Australia-based Bird Healthcare (Pty Ltd) to bring cutting-edge home sleep testing technology to Australia and New Zealand. This exclusive distribution agreement marks a significant leap forward in accessible, efficient, and accurate home sleep health testing.

SleepImage offers a streamlined patient experience through a simple, finger-worn sensor that streams physiological data collected during sleep to a mobile app. This innovative approach allows for rapid cloud-based analysis, with results typically available to clinicians within minutes of the patient completing their sleep test.

Tim Boult, Director of Bird Healthcare, hails the agreement as a game-changer for the market. "The SleepImage System's cloud-based and highly validated analysis of sleep quality and sleep-disordered breathing perfectly addresses the growing demand for scalable, efficient, and precise home sleep testing solutions.”

The collaboration leverages Bird Healthcare's 30-year track record of excellence in respiratory and sleep medicine. Bogi Palsson, CEO of SleepImage, emphasizes the strategic importance of this alliance: "Bird Healthcare has established expertise in delivering world-class medical innovations which aligns perfectly with our mission to transform home sleep testing. Their deep understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets makes them the ideal partner to bring our technology to healthcare providers and patients in these regions.”

The SleepImage System's exclusive Cardiopulmonary Coupling-based analysis is supported by over 100 peer-reviewed papers. The System, which combines ease of use and well-validated analysis, is expected to increase access to high-quality sleep diagnostics, potentially leading to earlier detection and treatment of sleep disorders. This could have a profound effect on patients’ quality of life and positive implications for public health, given the well-established links between sleep disorders and numerous chronic health conditions.

To mark the launch of this agreement, key members of the SleepImage leadership team will join Bird Healthcare at the Sleep DownUnder Conference, October 16-19th. Attendees will include Bogi Palsson, CEO, Solveig Magnusdottir, CMO, and Patrick Burns, VP of International Markets. Their presence at the conference provides an opportunity for healthcare professionals to learn more about the SleepImage technology and its applications in sleep diagnostics.

For more information about the SleepImage System or this agreement, please contact: Edmund Shaw, VP of Marketing (media@sleepimage.com)

For more information about Bird Healthcare, please contact: Tim Pearce, National Sales Manager (timpearce@birdhealthcare.com)

