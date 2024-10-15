Submit Release
Revenue Estimating Conference, 10/17/2024

Date & Time

Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 10:30 AM

Agenda

  • Call to Order
  • Approve agenda
  • Approve minutes from March 2024 meeting
  • Review Fiscal Year 2025 General Fund Estimates, Accruals, Refunds, School Infrastructure Transfer, and Lottery and Other Transfers
  • Review Fiscal Year 2026 General Fund Estimates, Accruals, Refunds, School Infrastructure Transfer, and Lottery and Other Transfers
  • Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026 Gambling Revenues Transferred to Other Funds and Interest Earned on Reserve Funds (transferred to Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund)
  • Other Business
  • Adjourn

Attend Remotely

Videoconference on LSA's YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZSUBZgLYtz9BgYlmllfW5Q

PLEASE NOTE: Questions from the press will only be taken in person.

Attend In Person

Limited in-person seating.

State Capitol Building, Room 103

