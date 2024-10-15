Blue Valley Schools in Kansas Reaffirms Trust in 13+ Year Partnership with Durham School Services

Durham School Services team at BVEF’s Annual Community Breakfast Event

Announces Five-Year Partnership Extension Through June 2029

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a successful school start-up with Blue Valley Schools, Durham School Services (DSS) has announced its partnership renewal with the school district. The five-year extension will run through June 2029.Durham and the Blue Valley School District have been partners for over a decade. As part of Durham’s community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus, the team has been involved with the community through various events such as donations to local pantries and sponsorships. Most notably, the team has sponsored the Blue Valley Educational Foundation’s (BVEF) Annual Community Breakfast event for several years, as well as supported grants for teachers as part of the BVEF’s annual day of giving. Durham’s BVEF sponsorships specifically contribute to mental health and wellness training and support for students, staff, and parents.“With the recent contract extension, Blue Valley looks forward to continuing our work with Durham to address challenges and improve transportation services,” said Jason Gillam, Director of Business Operations, Blue Valley Schools. “Despite the national bus driver shortage, Durham has worked hard to enhance service for Blue Valley families, and together, we will continue to foster a culture that attracts and retains dedicated staff who make a difference in the lives of our students.”“Having served the school district for such a significant period of time, we are grateful for Blue Valley’s continued confidence in our team to provide transportation to their students,” said Mike Rennells, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “These longstanding partnerships are not easy to come by and are built off of mutual trust, respect, and commitment. We are fortunate for the unwavering support the school district has provided us and has chosen to continue to provide us with this new five-year partnership extension. Blue Valley is home to our team members, and we are thankful for the opportunity to continue to call it so while serving the community and its students.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

