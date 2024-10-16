The 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100
WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 113,000 individuals and generate over $118 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 30th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Wisconsin. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Wisconsin’s business landscape. Representing manufacturing, construction/real estate, healthcare, financial services, professional services, and non-profit among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 30th, 2025, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Abim Kolawole
Northwestern Mutual
Adam Muellerweiss
Clarios International, Inc
Alan Loux
Rawhide Youth Services
Andrew Lange
Koru Health LLC
Andy Weins
Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal
Angie Choy Edwards
HGA
Ann Hanna
Taureau Group LLC
Anthony Lutz
Elkay Interior Systems
Anthony McHenry
Milwaukee Academy of Science
Dr. Ashwani Bhatia, MD, MBA
BayCare Clinic, LLP
Austin Kreinz
Atomix Logistics
Ayla Annac
InvivoSciences, Inc.
Brandon Hill
Vivent Health
Brian Baker
Sentry Equipment Corp
Brian Lammi
TEAM LAMMI
Brian Ollech
Network Health
Carven Blanck
Muza Sheet Metal Co.
Cate Hollowitsch
Nesnah Ventures
Chad Hershner
Special Olympics Wisconsin
Chris Miskel
Versiti
Christine Adee
OwnersEdge, Inc.
Contessa Cole
TBEY Arts Center, Inc.
Coreen Dicus-Johnson*
Network Health
Craig Briess
Briess Industries, Inc.
Craig Jorgensen
VJS Construction Services
Daniel Jacobs
Dandan and EsterEv Restaurants
Dave Spano
Annex Wealth Mgt
David G. Voss, Jr.
Miron Construction Co., Inc.
Dean Basten
Miron Construction Co., Inc.
Dean Duehring
Craft-e-Corner
Dennis Buehler
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation
Dr. Gustavo Leone
MCW Cancer Center
Dr. Nelson Soler, Ph.D.
Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc.
Dustin McClone
McClone Insurance
Frederick Anderson
Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.
Jason Lasky
SunCoast Communications a Sadoff Iron & Metal Company
Jayne Hladio*
Associated Bank Private Wealth
Jennifer Slater
STRATTEC
Jesse Metko
Current Electrical Services, Inc.
Jessica Brown
Peoples State Bank
Jill Kreider
Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living
Jim Beré
Alta Resources
Jim Kacmarcik
Kapco Inc.
Jodi Gibson
Zoological Society of Milwaukee
Joe Erato
Spaulding Clinical Research
John R. Raymond, Sr., MD*
The Medical College of Wisconsin
Kate Brewer*
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.
Kate Burgess
Elevate97
Kathryn Poehling Seymour
First Supply
Kathy Henrich
MKE Tech Hub Coalition
Keith Smith*
Vonco Products
Kevin Beauchamp
Galloway Company
Kevin Giglinto
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Krista Hoglund
Security Health Plan
Kristin Falkner
Server Products, Inc.
Lafayette Crump*
City of Milwaukee
Laurie Butz
Capital Credit Union
Lindsay Blumer
WRTP | BIG STEP
Mara Lord, PhD. MBA
Medical College of Wisconsin
Marcy Tessmann
Charleston Orwig Collective
Mark Becker
G10 Fulfillment
Mark Hanoski
Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC
Mark Lasky
Sadoff Iron and Metal Company
Mark Murphy
Green Bay Packers
Matt Burow*
Catalyst Construction & Three Leaf Partners
Matthew Taub*
Blachford Acoustics Group
Matthew Friedel
Milwaukee Venture Partners Inc
Matthew Powell
Century Companies
Matthew Tadisch, MBA
Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, Captivate Exhibits, Wisconsin Redevelopment
Michael Adam
ADAM Aerospace
Michael Alexander
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Michael Schoenfeld
TIG The Integration Group
Mike Veum
IEWC
Nicholas Murray
Redline Plastics
Nicole Pretre
Cedar Community
Patrick Booth*
CCB Technology
Patti Habeck
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Rick Schmidt
CG Schmidt
Robyn Davis, J.D.
Brown County United Way
Sarit Singhal
Superior Support Resources, Inc (DBA SSR Total IT)
Scott Bushkie
Cornerstone Business Services, Inc.
Scott Murphy
Jewelers Mutual Group
Sharon Hulce*
Employment Resource Group, Inc.
Snehasish Maity
Fincantieri Marine Group
Steve Baue
Employee Resource Center, INC (ERC)
Steve Bobowski
Dale Carnegie Training
Steve Maahs
Alto-Shaam
Tara Conger
Tandem HR
Thomas Frank
Radius Packaging
Tim Hanley*
Marquette University
Tim Kippenhan
Miron Construction Co., Inc.
Timothy Murray
Solstice Health
Timothy Teske
IEWC
Todd Butz
MEC
Todd Kelsey
Plexus Corp.
Tom Sellars
Sellars Absorbent Materials
Tracie Parent
Kahler Slater
Tracy Pearson
Perlick
Tyler Tattum
Rolling Equity Leasing
Valerie P. Vidal
Meta House, Inc.
Sarah Lazarowitz
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-6803
sarahl@titan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.