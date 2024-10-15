Submit Release
Free Webinar on Franchise & Excise Tax Basics October 29

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 | 08:30am

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on October 29 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss franchise and excise tax basics. 

In the webinar, Revenue staff will discuss an overview of franchise and excise tax registration requirements, due dates, extensions, filing basics, exemptions, and more. 

Register for the webinar here.

The October 29 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

