Lyric Stage Appoints Tricia and Scott Guenther to Key Roles

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyric Stage , a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical, has appointed two key members of its staff to new roles. Tricia Guenther has been named Patron Services & Co-Artistic Director, and Scott Guenther has been appointed Managing & Co-Artistic Director. They have been in other roles at Lyric Stage.On behalf of the Lyric Stage board, Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox said, “I’m proud to announce the appointment of Tricia and Scott, a husband-and-wife team, to newly defined roles at Lyric Stage to better serve the company, our actors and actresses and those who attend our productions. Together, Tricia and Scott bring an unmatched set of skills and cooperation to the theatre scene in Dallas. Their decades of experience will help address artistic and fiduciary responsibilities for a bright future at Lyric Stage.”Tricia has been a choreographer for various dance companies and an artistic director of her studio for more than 30 years. She also brings a vast array of artistic skills to the company. She will handle the education and outreach aspects at Lyric. In addition, she will also oversee patron service roles and front-of-house operations.Scott has been an artist, designer, technical director, and business manager for theatre and dance companies for more than three decades. His experience on the business side, combined with his artistic skills, brings Lyric Stage much-needed direction for a sustainable future. He will take the role of managing director and share the artistic decisions with Tricia and producer, Catherine Carpenter Cox.Tricia remarked, “I was born to help people, and there is no better feeling than watching folks light up when they reach a milestone. Through Lyric Stage, I can reach out to the community and help performers and other organizations that want to feel the same. We have a real chance to connect throughout the DFW community and enable even more people to make Lyric Stage a part of their family.”Scott added, “Lyric Stage is a great company with a proud history of doing wonderful work in North Texas. Our goal is to honor that legacy and to modernize the company to allow for long-term growth and sustainability. Remembering our purpose, dedication to the development and preservation of the musical, and moving forward for a healthy future.”Lyric Stage will open its 31st season on November 29 with Plaid Tidings.About Lyric Stage:Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In the last 31 years, Lyric Stage has produced more than 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit www.lyricstage.org

