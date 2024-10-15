MERIT Names David P. Bingaman, DVM, PhD, D. ACVO as Chief Development Officer, Ophthalmology

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service and technology provider, announced the appointment today of David P. Bingaman, DVM, PhD, D. ACVO as Chief Development Officer (CDO), Ophthalmology. Dr. Bingaman will work with MERIT’s senior management team to support the company’s strategic vision for growth and development in ophthalmology.“MERIT is delighted to welcome David to our company in this exciting new role for the organization,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “He brings a wealth of experience across all development functions that is vital to the continued growth and success of our company, from translational science through all phases of clinical development and operations to regulatory affairs,” he added.“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic MERIT leadership team,” said Dr. Bingaman. “With direct experience as a client engaging MERIT’s first-in-class endpoint capabilities, I’m eager to help build on MERIT’s outstanding success and notable potential for expansion within the global ophthalmic space.”Dr. Bingaman has over 25 years of experience in ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device companies, including CRO executive leadership, ranging from private start-ups to public strategic organizations, with positions of increasing responsibility including VP, Global Clinical Development, CDO, and President and CEO. He holds a PhD in Ocular Angiogenesis and is a board-certified Veterinary Ophthalmologist. He is the author of many book chapters and peer-reviewed articles and holds multiple patents.ABOUT MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.MERIT’s offices are in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and Shanghai, China. We have a proven track record of providing endpoint expertise to 13 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, supporting sites in 62 countries around the world. Learn more at https://meritcro.com/

