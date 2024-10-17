The digital twin for artificial intelligence (AI): Dwinity launches beta version of its data ecosystem

The visualized digital twin becomes an experience for end users

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dwinity , a tech startup founded by serial entrepreneurs in the Munich metropolitan area, is introducing the digital twin for AI with the release of the beta version of its decentralized data ecosystem.Dwinity is launching a 100% GDPR-compliant blockchain-based data storage system. Individuals and organizations can use it to manage and share their data completely anonymously and securely. Beta users are invited to dive into a completely new decentralized world. The visualized Digital Twin becomes an experience for end users: color coded bubbles indicate their data in different categories and existing data connections become visible - an experience that also provides more understanding of their own data treasures and encourages people to create more value from their data.The foundation: a decentralized data ecosystem with its own tokenInnovative methods for linking, encrypting and storing data on distributed nodes ensure that the data of individuals and companies can be supplied to new applications in a completely anonymized and secure way. AI applications are thinkable in the fields of health care, pharmaceutical research, consumer behavior and finance. Dwinity's decentralized approach involves understanding data as a product and processing it in such a way that an AI can access it in a completely protected area. Artificial intelligence comes to the data and not the other way around.With a digital twin of an individual, which is always under the full control of the data owners, new paths can be taken in the field of research or personal development, such as longevity through predictive AI. The data marketplace, where users are compensated for making their data available, e.g. for research purposes, provides an additional incentive to get more out of personal data.The Digital Twin makes personal data visiblePersonal data such as health, fitness, financial and social media data reflect our identity and social capital. However, it has not yet been possible to create a complete digital image of a person's personality because a lot of the data is stored in different places or only concerns purchasing behavior and location data or activities in social media. An increasing number of people are refusing access to their data, either because they have become more aware of their privacy because of negative experiences and more information, or because they want to avoid their data being stored on central servers and in clouds. Dwinity's goal is to combine sensitive personal data in a safe and anonymized environment and make it usable.“Today, we know digital twins mainly from the producing industry, e.g. in automotive engineering. They enable a better understanding of developments, the simulation of operations and the prediction of wear. With personal digital twins, we at Dwinity are pursuing the same strategy. We believe that a digital twin can help people live more consciously. Depending on the field of application, risks can be reduced, and new opportunities discovered. We think personal AI assistants will have a great future, and for that you need high-quality data that is stored in a decentralized and anonymized way,” says Dr. Robin Basu, Co-founder and COO of Dwinity.It is already possible to register conveniently and anonymously on the Dwinity app using a wallet address. The data store can be used immediately in the beta version. The user license will be paid for using Dwinity's DWIN tokens. The token is already available to interested parties, so that they can participate in the business development.“With the introduction of our DWIN, we are one of the first startups in Germany to have carried out its seed financing under the new MiCAR regulation. Retail investors can participate in Dwinity, later the DWIN token can probably be traded on a crypto exchange,” reports Christian Mangold, Co-founder and CFO of Dwinity.For more information, please visit https://dwinity.com Dwinity - Get the real value out of Personal DataDwinity unlocks the full potential of personal data with a secure, user-friendly offering that utilizes blockchain technology and can make future predictions using AI. By taking back control of their data, consumers can store their sensitive personal information with confidence and share their data with various industries. Founded in 2023, Dwinity's mission is to give power back to users over their data and create a thriving data economy where information asymmetry is finally eliminated. Dwinity is a proud partner of NVIDIA Inception Program and has partnerships with leading providers such as Nillion, Storj, Bitbond, SKW Schwarz, Annerton and others.

