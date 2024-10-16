Ohio Author Daniel Boyd Pens Sixth Novel: Hamlet Among the Pirates

The clash of steel echoes over a stormy sea as Hamlet matches blades with the Pirate.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus resident Daniel Stumpf writes under the pseudonym of Daniel Boyd. Hamlet Among the Pirates is the sixth of Boyd’s adventure, crime, and Western novels, all written with humor and non-stop action.

The tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, has been told and retold more times than anyone should bother to count, set in many eras and locales: from the Bronze Age to midtown Manhattan, not to mention two Westerns and a 1940s film noir. This narrative of Captain Jocobus Hooke seems to be set around 1718, when King George I of England offered a general pardon to pirates who renounced the trade, and sea wars with France, Spain, and Holland were recent memories.

When the Pirate Captain accidentally ends up with Hamlet on board the frigate Debacle, he finds himself with a prince no one wants to ransom. While pondering this cock-up, various swordfights, sea battles, and just plain silliness ensue.

Boyd won a 2024 Spur Award from the Western Writers of America for Aesop's Travels (2023) and his first novel, ‘Nada (2010) was a Spur finalist. Other books by Boyd include Easy Death (2014), The Devil and Streak Wilson (2020), and Gone to Graveyards: A Streak Wilson Story (2023). The third book in the Streak Wilson Series will be published shortly.

Boyd served in the Gahanna, OH police force for 25 years as an officer, sergeant, detective, and Chief of Police. After retiring from the force, Boyd was a driver for the American Red Cross for 20 years. Now fully retired and enjoying life with his wife in central Ohio, Boyd spends his time writing, watching old weird movies, studying HAMLET, and making tobacco pipes and sculptures from found and upcycled objects.

You can meet this author November 2 at the 37th annual Buckeye Book Fair, Greystone Event Center, 50 Riffel Road in Wooster, OH. This charity promotes Ohio authors, illustrators, and reading.

About the Book:

Hamlet Among the Pirates

By Daniel Boyd

Montag Press, August 15, 2024

U.S. $16.95; Paperback/236 pages

5.25 x 0.59 x 8 inches, 9.7 oz.

ISBN 9781957010458

Fiction: Adventure

Intended Audience: Adult

Available at Ingram, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, & wherever adventure stories are sold

