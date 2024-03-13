Central Ohio Author "Daniel Boyd" Wins 2024 Spur Award for AESOP'S TRAVELS

AESOP'S TRAVELS Book Cover Author Daniel Boyd Author & his wife display AESOP'S TRAVELS poster

A Crackerjack Tale of the Old West

...Will keep readers turning pages, shaking heads, and thoroughly enjoying a wild ride.” — ROUNDUP Magazine

BLACKLICK, OH, US, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Western Writers of America named “Daniel Boyd”—actually Columbus, OH, resident and former Gahanna, OH, Police Chief Daniel Stumpf—winner of the 2024 Spur Award for Best Traditional Western Novel.

Stumpf said winning this Spur is incredibly rewarding. "I spent years submitting this to publishers and agents who called for major changes or rejected it outright. But I liked it just the way it was, and it's a real pleasure to see the Western Writers of America agree with me."

AESOP’S TRAVELS is set in the rough and lawless Dakota Territory. Charlie Greenfield rides out to seek revenge on the men who framed him for murder, accompanied by barkeep Beefy Beaumont and Aesop, an orphaned kid with a knack for sharp-shooting.

Spur Award winners and finalists were announced March 9 at the Tucson Festival of Books. Presentations are scheduled during WWA’s convention June 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Since 1953, WWA has promoted and honored the best in Western literature with the annual Spur Awards, selected by panels of judges. Awards, for material published during the previous year, are given for works whose inspiration, image and literary excellence best represent the reality and spirit of the American West. “This was certainly a good year for Western literature, song, documentary and poetry,” Spur Awards chair R.G. Yoho said. “There were dozens of outstanding entries in these categories.”

In addition to AESOP’S TRAVELS, Boyd has penned 4 other fast-paced Westerns, crime and adventure stories. His first novel, ‘NADA (2010), was nominated for the Spur Award for Best First Novel. Other books by Boyd include EASY DEATH (2014), THE DEVIL & STREAK WILSON (2020), and GONE TO GRAVEYARDS: A Streak Wilson Story (2023). He is currently working on the third book in the Streak Wilson Series.

Stumpf served on the Gahanna police force for 25 years, eventually becoming Chief of Police. After retiring from the force, he served the community as a driver for the American Red Cross for 20 years.

Now fully retired and enjoying life with his wife in the Columbus area, Boyd spends his time writing, watching "old weird movies," studying HAMLET, and making tobacco pipes and sculptures from found and upcycled objects.

About the Book:

AESOP’S TRAVELS, A Crackerjack Tale of the Old West

By Daniel Boyd

Montag Press, July 7, 2023

About Montag Press:

