Established North Carolina TPA RPSI Joins Definiti Partnership

Decision Based on Shared Commitment to People, Clients, and Transparency

The vision of Definiti’s executive team aligned with ours – that people are at the center of our business. That’s how we built RPSI, and that’s what we wanted in a partner” — Dina Hamad

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Definiti, a leading third-party retirement plan administrator, announced that Cary, NC-based Retirement Plan Solutions, Inc. (RPSI) had recently joined the growing organization. The deal closed on September 9, 2024, and teams from both companies have been working together to plan for a successful year-end and launch of their partnership.“We were thrilled to welcome the RPSI team, clients, and advisors to Definiti. We continue to elevate our people-first, client-focused culture and we’ve found an incredible partner to accelerate that vision,” said Definiti CEO Kristin Andreski. “Simply said, we’re better together and we’re excited to grow together.”"This is a signature deal for Definiti. All the ingredients - transparency, collaboration, growth, alignment - were present from the beginning, and we knew this was a great match for us,” says Shrey Malla, Head of Corporate Development. “Each interaction with the management team and employees has informed us that we are partnering with a fantastic group committed to excellence and client service."“While this marks an exciting new chapter for RPSI, our core mission remains unchanged. We will continue to provide the same high level of personalized service that our clients and partners have come to expect, now backed by the additional resources and capabilities of Definiti. I look forward to the opportunities ahead, and I'm confident that this partnership will allow us to serve our clients better as we grow together in the years to come,” said Dina Hamad, President of RPSI. Hamad continues, “While there were others interested in RPSI, the vision of Definiti’s executive team aligned with ours – that people are at the center of our business. That’s how we built RPSI, and that’s what we wanted in a partner.”Diane Smitherman, Chief Operations Officer of RPSI, adds, “Definiti and RPSI embrace the same commitment to serving customers and operate with a shared business philosophy, leveraging technology to deliver value to clients. The leadership has demonstrated a real partnership in combining our operations to discover mutual efficiencies and ensure that customers are at the very heart of our businesses. Definiti is walking with us, side-by-side, in service to our customers.”The entire administrative team at RPSI has joined Definiti, with senior leadership taking on strategic roles to enhance service and accelerate growth initiatives within the combined organization.ABOUT DEFINITIDefiniti helps clients define what’s possible with workplace retirement plans by delivering smart retirement solutions to Plan Sponsors and their employees. Definiti offers retirement plan design, administration, compliance, actuarial consulting and recordkeeping with on-staff experts. These experts include actuarial consultants, documents specialists, retirement plan consultants and ERISA attorneys.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.