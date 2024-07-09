Definiti Adds Delaware Valley Retirement to Organization
Eastern Pennsylvania TPA Joins Definiti Partnership
We're thrilled to welcome the Delaware Valley team, clients and advisors to Definiti. We’re building a people-first and client-focused company, and we’ve found a great partner to bolster that vision.”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Definiti, a leader in third-party administration for retirement plans, today announced that Delaware Valley Retirement, Inc., in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania has become the most recent TPA to join the growing organization. The transaction closed on May 1, 2024, and the teams have completed the first phase of integration.
— Kristin Andreski, Definiti CEO
“We were thrilled to welcome the Delaware Valley team, clients and advisors to Definiti. We’re building a people-first and client-focused company, and we’ve found a wonderful partner to bolster that vision,” said Definiti CEO Kristin Andreski. “The Delaware Valley team has a fantastic reputation for service and administrative excellence. They win in their market because advisors and sponsors know the talent on the team can be relied upon, and that’s the common ingredient we share.”
Shrey Malla, Head of Corporate Development, says, “We started with our people as our primary focus. We see huge benefits to pooling our employees and resources instead of running independent companies. The pace of change in our industry is accelerating, which requires this ability to combine effectively with top quality partners. Definiti is committed to top-tier service with the added capabilities of talent, technology, and capital.”
“I’m excited to join Definiti. The new leadership is deeply committed to great client service, elevated employee experience and modern operations. This new chapter will mean great things for all of us,” said Mathew Calamita, President of Delaware Valley Retirement. “I want clients to know that they can count on Definiti – just as they did with Delaware Valley. I felt Definiti was the only partner who could carry forward their promise of delivering an upgraded experience for our employees and clients.” Calamita continues. Calamita has been named Regional Sales Director and will remain a significant Definiti shareholder.
ABOUT DEFINITI
Definiti helps clients define what’s possible with workplace retirement plans by delivering smart retirement solutions to Plan Sponsors and their employees. Definiti offers retirement plan design, administration, compliance, actuarial consulting and recordkeeping with on-staff experts. These experts include actuarial consultants, documents specialists, retirement plan consultants and ERISA attorneys.
To learn more about Definiti, visit definiti.com.
Elke Giba
Definiti
+1 214-997-6046
email us here