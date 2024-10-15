Burgum signs MOU with Korean UAS association, expanding North Dakota’s collaboration opportunities

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – Gov. Doug Burgum and Korea Research Association for Unmanned Vehicles (KRAUV) Chairman Choi Myungjin today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the state of North Dakota and KRAUV to establish a partnership and promote collaboration in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) research and development.

KRAUV is focused on the advancement of UAS technology in Korea and the continued development of the country’s UAS ecosystem. Much like the state of North Dakota, the South Korean government is a strong proponent of UAS development, investing well over $1 billion to grow the industry and establishing policies supportive of UAS research, development and commercialization. The nation has also invested millions of dollars in its own UAS military fleet to protect its borders.

“Working together with KRAUV to advance UAS research and development will help North Dakota further cement our status as a global leader in this industry while also strengthening our relationship with the Republic of Korea, one of our state’s top trading partners and a key U.S. ally,” Burgum said. “From monitoring crops and assessing risks to energy infrastructure, to emergency response and defense capabilities, the list of UAS applications continues to grow, and we’re grateful for KRAUV’s partnership in exploring and developing those possibilities into jobs and economic growth.”

Myungjin highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, “North Dakota is recognized for its world-class UAS infrastructure, particularly in testing capabilities. Through this partnership, we are confident that Korean companies will build a strong foothold in the international market, beginning with North Dakota. Today’s agreement will stimulate greater investment between Korea and North Dakota, supporting sustainable growth and serving as a crucial step towards creating a vibrant global unmanned vehicle ecosystem. KRAUV remains committed to fostering the growth and progress of the global unmanned vehicle industry.”

The signing ceremony in Seoul was attended by Burgum, Myungjin, Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen and North Dakota Trade Office Executive Director Drew Combs, among others.

North Dakota is a UAS leader in the United States. The Northern Plains UAS Test Site in Grand Forks constitutes the hub of the state’s UAS ecosystem. A designated FAA partner, the Test Site boasts the nation’s first Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) system in Vantis. Additionally, the University of North Dakota’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences offers the first UAS degree program in the nation, and Grand Sky Business Park is the first of its kind, offering commercial UAS business and aviation services adjacent to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The MOU signing was part of a weeklong trade and investment mission to the Republic of Korea for Burgum and fellow members of the North Dakota delegation from the North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Trade Office, Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, and North Dakota companies representing agriculture, energy, manufacturing, aerospace and technology.