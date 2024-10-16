WASD to Launch 'Flyers' Behavior Support Center with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on November 12, 2024

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Ada School District is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Flyers" Behavior Support Center, a groundbreaking initiative designed to foster positive behavior and enhance educational outcomes for Kindergarten through fifth-grade students. This innovative center is set to open its doors at the beginning of the upcoming school year.A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on November 12, 2024, at 5:00 PM at 12081 W De Meyer Street, Boise, ID 83713. The community is invited to attend and celebrate the official opening of this state-of-the-art facility.Marcus Myers, Chief Academic Officer of West Ada School District, emphasized the district's commitment to nurturing an inclusive educational environment. "At West Ada, we believe in supporting every student's journey towards academic excellence and personal growth. The Flyers Center is a pivotal part of our strategy to create a supportive learning environment where all students feel valued and motivated," said Myers.Flyers Center will offer a range of services tailored to assist students in managing emotions and actions in a positive manner. These services include counseling, social skills training, conflict resolution workshops, and more. By focusing on proactive behavioral education, the center aims to cultivate a community of respectful and responsible learners.Kelli Knowles, the newly appointed Principal of the Flyers Center, shared her enthusiasm about leading this initiative. "I am honored to lead the Flyers Center and excited about the impact it will have on our students’ lives. Our goal is to empower students with the skills they need to navigate the complexities of school life and beyond. We are committed to working closely with teachers, families, and the community to ensure our young learners thrive," Knowles stated.The Flyers Center is designed to complement existing academic programs within the district, ensuring a holistic approach to student development. It represents a significant investment in the future of West Ada's students, preparing them to be active, empathetic members of the community.For more information about the Flyers Behavior Support Center and the ribbon-cutting event, please contact the West Ada School District Office or visit the center’s website at https://www.westada.org/o/flyers

