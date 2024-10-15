VRise Therapeutics Inc. Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR for USP1 Inhibitor VRTX531

Late Breaking Presentation entitled "VRTX531, a Best-in-Class USP1 Inhibitor for Homologous Deficient Tumors"

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics Inc. is excited to announce that its abstract, titled “VRTX531, a Best-in-Class USP1 Inhibitor for Homologous Deficient Tumors,” has been accepted for presentation at the highly regarded ENA 2024, 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The symposium will take place from October 23-25, 2024, at the CCIB in Barcelona, Spain.

The abstract highlights the preclinical efficacy of VRTX531, providing critical insights into the mechanism of action for this novel USP1 inhibitor. This compound holds great promise for targeting homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors, particularly those resistant to conventional therapies. The ENA 2024 Symposium is a leading event that showcases cutting-edge drug development and translational research, with a focus on preclinical and early-phase clinical studies. It serves as a platform for in-depth scientific discussions on the latest therapeutic targets and innovations.

“We are honoured to have our research recognized at such a prestigious event,” said Prashant Bhavar, Founder of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. “This acceptance reinforces our dedication to advancing cancer treatments, and we are excited to share our research discoveries with the global oncology community.”

VRise Therapeutics, Inc. will present VRTX531 during the poster session at the Exhibition Hall throughout the conference. VRTX531 was discovered through rigorous screening and optimization and has emerged as a best-in-class inhibitor, selectively inhibiting USP1 with high efficacy both as single agent and combination. Attendees can expect a comprehensive data for VRTX531 covering the drug properties and efficacy data. The presentation will offer key insights for researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders on VRTX531 potential to overcome resistance to chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors by targeting DNA damage and repair mechanisms via TLS pathway.

About the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

The 36th edition of the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics will take place as an in-person event at the CCIB in Barcelona in October 2024. ENA 2024 stands as the drug development and translational research meeting, giving the spotlight to preclinical and phase I studies, ensuring in-depth scientific discussions on the latest developments in targets and drugs.

Attracting an international audience of academics, scientists and pharmaceutical industry leaders, this event enables discussions on the latest innovations in drug development, target selection and the impact of new discoveries in molecular biology.

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs. For more information about VRise Therapeutics, Inc., visit www.vrisetx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. ("VRise"). Any statement describing VRise goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise current drug development pipeline, including KRAS G12C, G12D and G12V programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics, Inc. makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics, Inc. nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.

