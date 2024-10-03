VRise Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Dr. Francesco Bertoni, an Expert Hemato-Oncologist

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, announced today the appointment of renowned expert in translational oncology, Dr. Francesco Bertoni, as an advisor. Dr. Bertoni will lead efforts to explore the role of ubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) inhibitor VRTX531 in lymphomas.

Dr. Bertoni is a highly respected Oncologist with a distinguished academic and research background. He graduated in Medicine and specialized in Medical Oncology at the State University of Milan. His career includes notable international experience with positions at the Molecular Haematology Unit of the Institute of Child Health in London, the Department of Oncology at the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Milan, and the Department of Experimental Haematology at The Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Currently, Dr. Bertoni serves as Group Leader and Deputy Director at the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) in Bellinzona, Switzerland, and is an Adjunct Professor at Università della Svizzera italiana (USI). He also leads the Lymphoma Project Group for the Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK) and chairs the Local Organizing Committee of the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML). In addition, he acts as a research consultant for the Oncology Institute of Southern Switzerland (IOSI). His primary research focus is on exploring innovative treatments and genomic mechanisms to address unmet needs in lymphoma. Dr. Bertoni has authored or co-authored over 200 original papers, more than 50 editorials and invited reviews, 20 book chapters, and numerous abstracts for international conferences.

Uday Kumar S., Founder of VRise Therapeutics, expressed his excitement about the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Francesco to the VRise advisory board. Having followed his exceptional research over the years, we are confident that his team will drive our efforts to exploring role of USP1 inhibitors in unmet needs of lymphoma. His expertise will be crucial as we advance our proprietary USP1 inhibitor to IND-enabling toxicology studies."

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Bertoni stated, "Ubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) plays a vital role in cancer and is highly expressed in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), where its elevated levels are linked to poor prognosis. There are studies showing that knocking down USP1 results in cell growth inhibition, cell cycle arrest, and autophagy in DLBCL cells. With the promising results of VRTX531 in PARP inhibitor-resistant triple-negative breast cancer models, we are eager to explore USP1's role in lymphoma as part of our continued research."

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company aspiring to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. The company is working on novel biological targets by leveraging next generation technology and a global network to accelerate the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs. For more information about VRise Therapeutics, Inc., visit www.vrisetx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. ("VRise"). Any statement describing VRise goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise current drug development pipeline, including KRAS G12C, G12D and G12V programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics, Inc. makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics, Inc. nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.