Deputy Minister Narend Singh: First 100 Days in Office

One of my first public engagements in the department was the 16th International Conference on Mercury as a Global Pollutant (ICMGP), held on 21 July. Led by the South African Weather Services’ Global Atmosphere Watch, the 16th ICMGP took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It is an important gathering for sharing and assessing knowledge on mercury as a global environmental pollutant, as well as identifying solutions to reducing releases, emissions, and exposures to this pollutant.

Research presented at previous ICMGP's was instrumental in countries becoming signatories to the Minamata Convention on Mercury aimed at protecting human health and the environment from the adverse effect of mercury pollution.

Due to South Africa's primary reliance on coal for energy generation, there has been considerable international interest in the country's mercury emissions. Research conducted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) during the negotiations of the Minamata Convention highlighted that South Africa is a major emitter of mercury on the African continent. As the focal point of the Minamata Convention in South Africa, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) leads and coordinates the country's efforts in managing mercury in an environmentally sound manner.

In hosting the 16th ICMGP in 2024, South Africa became the first African country to host the conference. The first ICMGP Conference was held in Sweden in 1990 with only 78 delegates. Since then, ICMGP has been an important gathering for sharing and assessing knowledge on mercury as a global environmental pollutant, as well as identifying solutions to reducing releases, emissions, and exposures to this pollutant.

During the months of August, on the 16th, I visited the KwaZulu-Natal Nkungumathe environmental education centre project funded and implemented by the department through the environmental programmes branch (EP) in Nkandla Local Municipality to engagement with the NPOs.

On the 26th August, I addressed the addressed the Municipal Just Energy Transition (JET) Conference at Gallagher Estate in Midrand. Municipalities have a critical role to play in a successful energy transition, in improving South Africa’s energy security, and in ensuring that the country has sufficient reliable and affordable electricity to support expanded socio-economic development.

The aim of the conference was to convene key stakeholders within the municipal sphere to chart the way forward for the effective implementation of the JET Municipal Portfolio set out in the JET Implementation Plan (JET IP) which was approved by Cabinet in November 2023.

On the 5th September South Africa participated in the 3rd Berlin Forum on Chemicals and Sustainability, which was high-level virtual event. The overall goal of the Forum is to foster knowledge-sharing and strengthen global multistakeholder collaboration and action to address the global pollution crisis by focusing on and fostering implementation of the Global Framework on Chemicals: For a Planet Free of Harm from Chemicals and Waste (GFC). The meeting discussed the progress made since the adoption of the GFC in September 2023.

This High Level Segment provided the opportunity for South Africa to reflect on the political commitment and approaches that are necessary for strengthening regulatory frameworks to protect environment and human health from negative impacts of chemicals.

On 6 September, I chaired and facilitated a high-level engagement to unlock blockages and the impasse between authorities in terms of ongoing remediation to areas, in and around Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal. These are areas that were impacted as a result of the release of a significant volume of agrochemicals into the environment when infrastructure was damaged during the 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Although the incident took place three years ago, it has been the subject of endless authorisation requirements, land owner consent being withheld by the municipality and a lack of technical skill within some of the authorities.

In initially dealing with the situation an urgent response was required and the commitment by the authorities circumvented additional damage to the environment. However, a fragmented legal system exists and has unfortunately slowed down progress in implementing the remediation plan.

The outcome of this engagement resulted in the authorities expediting certain processes (namely, the Water Use Licence was issued and authority approvals were granted for aspects of the rehabilitation) to ensure that implementation can move ahead in term of the rehabilitation plan.

09 September I visited Sappi SAICCOR Mill, Umkomaas, KwaZulu Natal and celebrate Arbor Month by planting a Warburgia salutaris (Pepperbark tree). This tree, once so endangered that it required protection by armed guards in the Kruger National Park, symbolises significant conservation efforts supported by Sappi. The visit was arranged to provide my delegation with an update on the progress of the SAICCOR Mill since its major expansion and environmental upgrade project, Vulindlela, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 September 2022.

The department co-hosted the 15th Aquaculture Association of South Africa Conference, hosted in Stellenbosch, on the 10th September. Hosted under the theme "Aquaculture in Africa: Redefining Innovation and Sustainability," the conference provides the only local specific aquaculture platform of its kind for industry players, experts, students, and government to share information and move the industry forward.

Global seafood consumption is steadily increasing with population growth. Since the 1990s, the majority of the growth of seafood production has been from aquaculture while capture fisheries have remained relatively stable. Aquaculture now contributes approximately 46% to global fish production and is projected to increase by 32% by the year 2030. The biggest regional expansion, up to 48%, is expected in Africa.

In South Africa, the sector is still relatively small and was identified as a priority area for growth to contribute toward job creation, economic development, import substitution, transformation and creating opportunities for economic opportunities in coastal and rural communities. Government has identified aquaculture as a priority for our country and, indeed, for the entire African continent. As we face the challenges of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity, aquaculture offers us a powerful tool for sustainable development. It represents an opportunity to enhance our nutrition and food security, generate employment, especially in rural areas, and drive economic growth while protecting our environment and promote sustainable utilisation of our natural resources.

On the 21st September, we in collaboration with the eThekwini Metro, we hosted the International Coastal Clean-up Day at Cuttings Beach, Durban. The observation of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) began more than 35 years ago, when communities joined together with the common goal of collecting and documenting the trash littering their coastline. Now, this movement has created a network that spans oceans and country borders, taking place annually on the third Saturday of September. It is the largest coastal cleanup event globally, attracting participants from all backgrounds, ages and affiliations.

South Africa has participated in this event for numerous years, making a significant contribution to the global beach litter database annually. This year’s ICCD activities were celebrated under the theme “Sea the change” highlighting that although plastic pollution is a huge problem across the world, small actions can make a big difference. Every bottle, every straw, every piece of litter you pick up can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean.

The following day, switching from the blue to the brown environment, we participated in the World Rhino Day celebrations at Imfolozi Park, in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. World Rhino Day celebrates all five species of rhino: Black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhinos. World Rhino Day was first announced by WWF-South Africa in 2010. It brings together NGOs, zoos, rhino sanctuaries, and concerned citizens across the globe to raise awareness and funds for the five species of rhinoceros — all of which are under threat from the illegal rhino horn trade.

World Rhino Day, celebrated on September 22, focused on raising awareness about the plight of rhinos and the importance of their conservation. This special day highlights the critical need to protect rhinos from threats like poaching and habitat loss.

On 26 September I officiated the SANParks reveal of Vision2040 in Sandton, Johannesburg.

We kicked off the month of October on the 7th when I officially opened the Environment Management Inspectorate (EMI) training in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the 08th October I addressed the Bridging compliance: Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and the South African Metals and Engineering Sector.

During the course of October, I implemented an executive intervention to conclude a complex transfer of an outstanding of a DFFE funded infrastructure building to advance inclusion of rural communities in environmental management. During the process I engaged affected local government executive and administrative leadership on their roles and responsibility and accountability for government-funded infrastructure.

Later this month I will be participating in the UN Biodiversity Conference which will be take place in Cali, Colombia.

I thank you.

